Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Talk at Portland Restaurant on Aug. 27: the Oregon Coast They Don't Tell You About

Published 08/11/2018 at 4:41 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Talk at Portland Restaurant on Aug. 27: the Oregon Coast They Don't Tell You About

(Portland, Oregon) – There’s so much more happening all around you on the Oregon coast than you could ever imagine. It’s happening literally beneath you at times, as well. What’s behind the stunning sights of these beaches can bring much more enjoyment to your coastal jaunt. Very simply: if you knew more, you’d dig it more. (Above: the Seaside Promenade 100 years ago).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; heatwave availability
In Cannon Beach:
Who's got rooms open for the heatwave this weekend
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Room openings this weekend
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Who has rooms for this weekend hot weather inland
In Lincoln City:
Openings for this weekend to get away from the heat
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Where rooms are to be found this heavy traffic weekend
In Newport:
Room openings, get away from the heatwave
In Waldport
New amenities offered, find openings for the week
In Yachats, Florence
Availability for this weekend; lodgings not listed anywhere else

These kinds of travel tips, history and science factoids are what fills a talk in Portland on Monday, August 27, called “The Oregon Coast They Don’t Tell You About.” The talk is given by Andre’ Hagestedt, author of the Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel book series and publisher / editor of Oregon Coast Beach Connection. It happens at Noodles Restaurant in SW Portland, starting at 7 p.m.

Often there are objects hiding in plain sight that host a startling story. From surprising history of the region, weird weather facts, the rather spooky geologic beginnings of the beach, to various wonders of science and travel tips you’ve never heard about – this is what Hagestedt’s talk entails.

Hagestedt is editor and publisher of Oregon Coast Beach Connection (www.beachconnection.net), and just recently released the first two books of ten, in a series called “Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Every Beach Access, Odd Facts, Fun Finds.” The first two were on Cannon Beach and Seaside – the third is about Lincoln City and comes out soon.

The books and the publication operate on the idea you can probably enjoy these sights and beaches even more if you know what you’re looking at. This talk will take a peek at what he’s uncovered in 20 years of covering the beaches as a journalist, historian, entertainment writer and part time scientist.

Among the items discussed:

You’ll find out surprises about when general conditions are better to visit the beaches, what some of the creatures are that wash up on the sands, and insider tips on where to go and where not to go. Some items will be previews of what’s to come in other books of the series.

Noodles will be serving complimentary hors d ‘Oeuvres with beverages for sale. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m.

Noodles Restaurant is at 6830 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland – near the corner of SW Scholls Ferry Road and Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. 503-292-6480.

Oregon Coast Lodging


More Oregon Coast below:



More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Talk at Portland Restaurant on Aug. 27: the Oregon Coast They Don't Tell You ...
Unique travel tips at Noodles Restaurant in SW Portland, starting at 7 p.m.
Grand Meteor Shower in Store for Oregon Coast, Portland, Valley: the Perseids
Look for the peak of the Perseids coming this weekend over the Oregon coast and much of the inland portions
Naming Lincoln City was a Wobbly, Wacky Process: Oregon Coast History
The town was very nearly named Surfland or Lincoln Shores
Lincoln City Formed from Six Small Towns: Intricate Oregon Coast History
Lincoln City has quite the history of how it was created
Latest Oregon Coast: Water Warning, Trail Closure, Clamming
Razor clamming, the Saddle Mountain Trail near Seaside and water quality at Seal Rock
Excessive Heat Warning for Portland, Inland, While Oregon Coast Stays Cool
The coastline will be the only respite for what will likely be 100-degree temps
Oregon Coast Agate Hunters Delight: Lincoln City's Subterranean Jasper Veins
There's a hidden agate factory beneath the sands of one central Oregon coast town. Sciences, geology
The Jaw-Dropping Sights Below an Oregon Coast Lighthouse
Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse is an ancient wonder that plays host to a lot of intriguing finds and adventures

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details