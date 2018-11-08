Talk at Portland Restaurant on Aug. 27: the Oregon Coast They Don't Tell You About

Published 08/11/2018 at 4:41 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff





(Portland, Oregon) – There’s so much more happening all around you on the Oregon coast than you could ever imagine. It’s happening literally beneath you at times, as well. What’s behind the stunning sights of these beaches can bring much more enjoyment to your coastal jaunt. Very simply: if you knew more, you’d dig it more. (Above: the Seaside Promenade 100 years ago).

These kinds of travel tips, history and science factoids are what fills a talk in Portland on Monday, August 27, called “The Oregon Coast They Don’t Tell You About.” The talk is given by Andre’ Hagestedt, author of the Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel book series and publisher / editor of Oregon Coast Beach Connection. It happens at Noodles Restaurant in SW Portland, starting at 7 p.m.

Often there are objects hiding in plain sight that host a startling story. From surprising history of the region, weird weather facts, the rather spooky geologic beginnings of the beach, to various wonders of science and travel tips you’ve never heard about – this is what Hagestedt’s talk entails.

Hagestedt is editor and publisher of Oregon Coast Beach Connection (www.beachconnection.net), and just recently released the first two books of ten, in a series called “Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Every Beach Access, Odd Facts, Fun Finds.” The first two were on Cannon Beach and Seaside – the third is about Lincoln City and comes out soon.

The books and the publication operate on the idea you can probably enjoy these sights and beaches even more if you know what you’re looking at. This talk will take a peek at what he’s uncovered in 20 years of covering the beaches as a journalist, historian, entertainment writer and part time scientist.

Among the items discussed:

Crazy tricks of the sunset: the legendary Green Flash and the double-headed sunset

When sand glows at night; when sand sings

The crazy things that happen when sand levels rise or fall

The fiery and frightening story behind the creation of the Oregon coastline.

What favorite landmarks were really volcanoes?

What doomed structures were built at Seaside?

Top five best ways to enjoy the coast no one ever tells you about.

The enticing weather secrets of the beaches.

The winding history behind coastal towns and their names

Beach safety issues not always talked about.

You’ll find out surprises about when general conditions are better to visit the beaches, what some of the creatures are that wash up on the sands, and insider tips on where to go and where not to go. Some items will be previews of what’s to come in other books of the series.

Noodles will be serving complimentary hors d ‘Oeuvres with beverages for sale. The event is free and begins at 7 p.m.

Noodles Restaurant is at 6830 SW Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy, Portland – near the corner of SW Scholls Ferry Road and Beaverton Hillsdale Hwy. 503-292-6480.



More Oregon Coast below:









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted