Oregon Coast Campsites Now Open to Same-Day Reservations

(Oregon Coast) – Last-minute availability of Oregon coast campsites is a bit rare this time of year, but not impossible. Yet until now, that was virtually impossible to know much less snag. Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) just announced that you can check online for same-day openings and even book them. (Above: camping at Cape Lookout State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection unless otherwise noted)

Previously, you had to make online reservations a good 24 hours ahead of time, if not significantly more. With this new feature, those heading to the Oregon coast can actually book a spot beneath the stars on the same day, just before they arrive.

OPRD said this is a pilot program.

“The goal is to offer campers the security of knowing they have a site booked before they leave home, and to give park staff more time to offer interpretive opportunities and maintain park facilities and landscapes and provide a safe camping experience,” said Coastal Region Director Dennis Comfort.



Harris Beach State Park, south coast (courtesy OPRD)

This gives the traveler some peace of mind, he said. Visitors will have less uncertainty about finding a place to camp in any of the region's 362 miles – from Brookings through to Astoria.

When they say “last-minute” they're not kidding. Campers can make a same-day reservation online right up until 11:59 p.m. on the day they make it to the Oregon coastline. However, yurt and cabin reservations must be made before 6 p.m. on the day of arrival because of staff that are needed to hand over keys or codes.

To make a reservation, see https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com. You can also call (800) 452-5687 Monday through Friday.

OPRD will waive the $8 reservation fee for all same-day reservations at the coast during the pilot program.

Oregon's coastline is by far the busiest in the Oregon State Parks system, serving up some 1.9 million camper nights each year – across a mere 17 campgrounds. Those stats are based on one camper counting as one camper night, but a group of four staying two nights counts as eight camper nights.

You can also make same-day reservations while you're at the park if there are campsites available. OPRD is installing free limited Wi-Fi for reservation access at all beach campground registration booths. Look for the reservation signs for login information. Those who wish to pay with cash or check must find a ranger during booth operating hours. Ranger availability is limited depending on time and location.

For more information about the new option, see the state park's online FAQs. If visitors have any additional questions or concerns about the new option, they can contact the information center at park.info@oregon.gov. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

