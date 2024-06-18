Preview of an Oregon Coast Page-Turner: Florence Festival of Books in Sept

(Florence, Oregon) – Since its first edition in 2011, the central Oregon coast's Florence Festival of Books has drawn nationally renowned authors, publishers, and seminar speakers for an event attended by as many as 500 people from throughout the Pacific Northwest. (Stonefield Beach near Florence - Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

This year, it's planning a whole new set of attractions for the casual to avid readers, the editors, authors, publishers and others as planners slowly gear up for its big day in September. Always happening at the Florence Events Center on the last Saturday in September, this time around it's Saturday, September 28, 2024. Produced by the all-volunteer Florence Arts, Culture & Entertainment (FACE) nonprofit, it's officially called the FACE Florence Festival of Books., and it has a proud heritage of gathering the best of Lane County’s (and beyond) book-centric people to an in-person event.

Like that lighthouse just a bit north of here, it's a beacon to the Oregon coast for bibliophiles.

“Organizers are planning more than 30 exhibits covering multiple facets of writing and publishing,” FACE said in a press release. “Exhibits include authors with books to sell, authors looking for publishers, and publishers with books to sell while looking for their next great-selling authors - all spanning multiple genres in print, digital, and audio.”

For 2024, the organizers are not only looking for more new exhibitors but also planning activities for children and increasing the number of workshops, which were a hit in 2023.





Rachel Pearson, the president of FACE, shared that they are aiming to create a festival-like atmosphere for this event, making the event more vibrant and beneficial for all.

“The team at FACE is planning a true festival experience for this event, similar to our annual Winter Music Festival format,” explained FACE president Rachel Pearson. “This gives us multiple ways to enliven and elevate the event for our attendees and participating authors, publishers, and other exhibitors.”

This year, there’s a new addition: a table dedicated to children’s activities. Kassy Keppol, a local elementary teacher and arts organizer, will be managing this table, offering her well-liked Dragon Art creations and activities tailored for elementary school students.

Pearson also mentioned that they are planning to increase the number of workshops to five. To accommodate more of these well-received sessions, they are organizing 50-minute ‘jump-start/sampler’ sessions. These sessions will give attendees a sneak peek of what each presenter has to offer in their books, services, and off-site seminars.

Besides the focus on books, there will be delicious food available for purchase. A self-service coffee and pastry bar will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Additionally, Chef Derek and his team from the Florence Events Center Concessions will be offering lunch items from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

