Oregon Coast Natural Science and Author Events: Coos Bay, Lincoln City, Cape Falcon

Published 03/19/21 at 1:50 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Perhaps the one and only advantage in these COVID times is the fact that most events along the Oregon coast are reachable from anywhere, instead of having to drive hundreds of miles to Coos Bay or Cannon Beach.

Four different virtual events around the coast delve into things like bird monitoring, sea level rise, crabs and an author who specializes in unicorns.

April 6. First Tuesday Talk. The Coos History Museum is bringing its First Tuesday Talk program back to the southern Oregon coast on April 6 at 6:30 PM via Zoom. This month's topic will focus on the “ODCC: Enhancing the Image of Oregon Dungeness Crab” and feature speaker Tim Novotny, Communications Manager for the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission.

Tim will uncovers the history of how the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission came to exist and for what purpose. Learn about this unique organization, and the important roles the commission plays today, especially in the name of the official state crustacean, the Dungeness Crab.

This program is available to all, with a suggested donation of $5.00, or pay what you can. You can learn more, register, and make a donation on the Coos History Museum website (cooshistory.org/events/first-tuesday-talks-apr/) or by contacting us at 541-756-6320.

On Wednesday, March 24 at 3 p.m., Lincoln City's Driftwood Public Library will host a live virtual author talk with Dana Simpson, the bestselling cartoonist behind Phoebe and Her Unicorn. Alongside the event, Driftwood staff will present a virtual unicorn storytime, as well as a take-and-make unicorn craft.

The comic strip, which is syndicated in over 100 newspapers nationwide, tells the story of nine-year-old Phoebe Howell's humorous adventures with her best friend, a unicorn named Marigold Heavenly Nostrils. The collected editions of the comic strips and associated graphic novels have regularly appeared on the New York Times bestseller lists for children's graphic novels, have received the Pacific Northwest Book Award and the Washington State Book Award, and are perennial favorites at Driftwood Public Library. The comic is also in development by Nickelodeon as a children's series.

The virtual talk is open to all ages and will take place virtually via Zoom. Ms. Simpson's presentation will be geared toward children, and kids are encouraged to ask questions about her work and Phoebe's world. To register for the event, contact Rachel Humpert at rhumpert@lincolncity.org. Perfect for families on the central Oregon coast for spring break, craft kits can be picked up via the library's curbside service from Monday March 22 through Friday, March 26 while supplies last. Curbside hours are 1 PM – 5 PM Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, and from 10 AM – 2 PM on Thursdays.

For more information about these events or to learn more about the library's other services, contact Library Director Kirsten Brodbeck-Kenney at 541-996-1251, or via email at kbrodbeck-kenney@lincolncity.org.

On the north Oregon coast, the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and the Portland Auduban have come up with virtual events where you can help by getting involved - or at least tickle your brain.

Tuesday, March 30 at 6 p.m. Bird Monitoring. Are you curious about how you can help protect coastal wildlife while enjoying the outdoors? Join the group for a light overview of four bird monitoring community science projects happening this spring and summer. Find out what it's like to participate, how the information collected is used, and why it is important.

This event is co-hosted by the Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve and Portland Audubon, and will be presented using Zoom. Free registration at Eventbrite.com is required. There are even prizes involved.

Thursday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Preparing for Sea Level Rise in Oregon. Learn about the expected impacts of sea level rise along the Oregon coast and how the Oregon Coastal Management Program is planning to help communities and partners address these impacts over time in this online talk by Meg Reed, Coastal Shores Specialist. The OCMP is currently in the process of creating guidance for local governments to address sea level rise, to be completed this coming summer, with additional resources to come over the next year and a half. This work is actively ongoing at OCMP. This event is part of Lower Nehalem Watershed Council's winter speaker series, and is co-hosted by Friends of Cape Falcon Marine Reserve.

