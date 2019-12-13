Oregon Coast Closures: Razor Clamming Shut Down, Cape Kiwanda Ramp

Published 12/13/2019 at 6:35 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Two disappointing news developments for the Oregon coast: the entire region is closed to razor clamming and the ramp at Cape Kiwanda in Pacific City is closed down indefinitely. (Photo above courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced Friday that razor clamming has been shut down on the entire Oregon coast due to elevated levels of domoic acid, a toxin that does not affect the clam but can make humans very sick. Both commercial and recreational razor clam harvesting are closed until testing reveals low enough levels of the biotoxin to lift the ban.

Domoic acid is caused by phytoplankton blooms in the ocean, which produce the toxin in the clams. If a human or other wam-blooded creature consumes the shellfish, the results can be severe and even cause death.

Symptoms of this poisoning include vomiting, short-term memory loss, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, confusion and dizziness. They usually appear about 24 to 48 hours after consuming contaminated shellfish.



Bay clams and crab are open for recreational harvesters along the entire Oregon coast.

Mussel harvesting is closed from the south jetty of the Coquille River at Bandon to the California border for elevated levels of paralytic shellfish toxin. Mussel harvesting is open from the Columbia River to the north jetty of the Coquille River at Bandon.

For more information, please call ODA's shellfish safety information hotline at (800) 448-2474 or visit the ODA shellfish closures webpage.

At Pacific City and Cape Kiwanda, the concrete ramp going down to the beach is now closed due to safety reasons. Recent storm action has eroded parts of the beach and undercut the ramp, making it unsafe for traffic. Tillamook County Parks Department said it is closed down indefinitely until repairs can be made.

Vehicles normally use this ramp to get down to the beach. Foot traffic is still open to the side of the concrete ramp, according to Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) spokesman Chris Havel. It is not damaged per se, but is considered unsafe because of the large spaces underneath it.

Havel said all agencies involved – including OPRD and Tillamook County Works – will be meeting on Monday for a review and then a repair process can move forward.













