September Preview of Astoria, Cannon Beach, Seaside - N. Oregon Coast Fun-O-Rama

Published 08/18/2019 at 12:33 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Seaside, Oregon) – Something engaging and fun this way comes.

On the north Oregon coast, in the Clatsop County towns of Astoria, Warrenton, Seaside and Cannon Beach, the last embers of summer and beginning of fall bring a surge of events and festivals. One of kind of diversion after another fills up August, September and even October – and here’s a small preview.

Through August 31. Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None. Ten strangers, apparently with little in common, are summoned to a remote island off the coast of Devon by the mysterious U.N. Owen. 7:30 p.m. $20 or $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling 503-436-1242, at the theatre box office or online at https://coastertheatre.com/. Coaster Theatre. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Through September 1. Nunsense. When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters having succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show. 7:30 p.m. $20 or $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling 503-436-1242, at the theatre box office or online at https://coastertheatre.com/. Coaster Theatre. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

August 22. Learn to Surf Camp. Held by the Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District and designed for beginners who are confident in swimming abilities and not afraid of the cold Oregon waters. Surfing takes place on the gentle breakers of Short Sands Beach located at Oswald West State Park. Soft top surfboards are provided along with transportation, helmet, and lunch. Bring your wetsuit, swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen. 9 a.m. $50 $65. Call Sunset Empire Park & Recreation at (503) 738-3311 to register. Or register online at Sunsetempire.com. Oswald West State Park, Oregon.

August 24. Hood to Coast Relay Finish Line. Almost 200 miles long, stretching from Mt. Hood to the Oregon coast. The 1,050 teams of 12 runners, 3600 volunteers, and all the teams’ supporters come to the Hood to Coast Relay Finish Line at the beach in Seaside to celebrate the big finish with food, a beer garden, music, awards and more. Seaside, Oregon. https://hoodtocoastrelay.com/htc/relay-info/. 503-292-4626

August 29. Learn to Surf Camp. Held by the Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District and designed for beginners who are confident in swimming abilities and not afraid of the cold Oregon waters. Surfing takes place on the gentle breakers of Short Sands Beach located at Oswald West State Park. Soft top surfboards are provided along with transportation, helmet, and lunch. Bring your wetsuit, swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen. 9 a.m. $50 $65. Call Sunset Empire Park & Recreation at (503) 738-3311 to register. Or register online at Sunsetempire.com. Oswald West State Park, Oregon.

September 6 – 8. Wheels and Waves Car Show. Spectators can expect unique builder and street cars from 1979 and older. Throughout Seaside, Oregon. https://seasidecarshows.com/

September 7 – 8. The Lewis and Clark Salt Makers Return. A reenactment of the Corps of Discovery’s stay in Seaside for two months. Historical interpreters will create and share the experience of their salt-making operation. At the end of Avenue U. Seaside, Oregon. For more information, call the Seaside Museum at (503) 738-7065.

September 13. Dmitri Matheny Duo Concert. A little jazz noir. Acclaimed for his warm tone, soaring lyricism and masterful technique, American flugelhornist Dmitri Matheny has been lauded as “one of the most emotionally expressive improvisers of his generation.” Tickets are just $20 and include a smorgasbord of refreshments. 6 p.m. $20. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. https://cbhistory.org/. (503) 436-9301.

September 14. The Cannon Beach Cottage Tour – Tour of Homes. You’ll want some comfy walking shoes for this self-guided, self-paced tour of homes featuring about ten vintage cottages and beach dream homes. Wine and tea events. 12 p.m. $40 per person. Discounts for active CBHCM members are available. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. https://cbhistory.org/. (503) 436-9301.

September 15. English Style Garden Tea. Locally harvested and blended teas in real China with tiny delectables. Engaging speakers. It’s really a great way to close out a weekend of go-go activities. Tolovana Hall. Tickets for this event are $25. 11 a.m. 3779 S Hemlock St. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

October 25 – 27. Halloween Happenin’s in Seaside. Numerous events. On Friday: Monster Mash Dance Bash, Bob Chisholm Center, 6 p.m. Saturday: 11 a.m. Free family activities. 3:30 p.m. Haunted Surrey Parade. 4 p.m. Pet Parade & Costume Contest. 5 p.m. Trunk ‘OR Treat. Sunday: TBA. Seaside, Oregon. Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours

Astoria



Every Thursday. Fisherman and Farmers Market. Enjoy local food and crafts at the City of Warrenton Marina Fisherman and Farmers Market next to the Marina Offices. 3 p.m. 550 NE Harbor Pl, Warrenton, Oregon.

Through September 14. `The 35th Season of Shanghaied in Astoria. Original, historical, hysterical, musical melodrama is a family-friendly show, and gives you the chance to interact with the characters. Boo, hiss, cheer, jeer and throw popcorn, available at their Miss Virginia Sweet soda fountain. Beer from Hondo’s Brew and Cork for the over 21 crowd, as well as cider and wine. See times and costs at http://asocplay.com. ASOC Playhouse 129 W. Bond Street. Astoria, Oregon. (503) 325-6104.



August 24. Sean Koreski - Master of the Pan Flute in concert. 7:30 pm - $15/ages 5-17 $10. CCC Performing Arts Center (PAC) 588 Franklin Ave, Astoria, Oregon. http://www.supportthepac.org. 503-971-207-6997.

September 2. The North Coast Big Band - Annual Labor Day Concert in the Park, Clatskanie. Free. 2 p.m. Clatskanie City Park Hwy 30 Clatskanie, Oregon.

September 13 to 28 - Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays. Henceforward, a black comic sci-fi play set in the not-so-far-off future by Alan Ayckbourn. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. $15, general seating, ADA accessible. 1015 Commercial Street. Astoria, Oregon. Tickets, available at the Liberty Theatre’s web site libertyastoria.org. Hotels in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted