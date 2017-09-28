Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Opening Back Up: Good News, Bad News

Published 09/28/2017 at 2:17 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

N. Oregon Coast Razor Clamming Opening Back Up: Good News, Bad News

(Seaside, Oregon) – Razor clamming on the north Oregon coast has been shut down for 16 long, aggravating months, but Clatsop County beaches are about to open it back up again. There's good and bad news about this, however.

In July 2016, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) closed razor clamming due to high levels of biotoxins found in clams. Every July a closure happens in that county to protect newly set young clams, which runs through September 30. Testing by Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) indicated they were not safe during this whole time – until recently.

Twice a month the agency performs these tests to see if shellfish are safe to eat. The last two samplings on September 22 and 8 found they were in the clear.

Clatsop County beaches are the most popular spot and account for 90 percent of the Oregon coast's razor clam harvest.

However, it's not all great news for fans of the clams. ODFW said the annual survey is showing much lower numbers of the delectables, one of the lowest since the surveys began in 2004.

“In 2016, abundance peaked and surveys estimated 16 million razor clams in the 18-mile stretch between the Columbia River south jetty and Tillamook Head,” says Matt Hunter, ODFW’s Shellfish Project Leader. “This year, the estimate is just 3 million clams in that area.”

“These low numbers are troubling, as they mean Clatsop beaches haven’t seen a significant recruitment event for two years,” continued Hunter. “But this recruitment issue is not isolated to just Clatsop beaches. It’s being seen on the entire Oregon coast and for Washington beaches, too.”

It's a far cry from the record numbers when clamming was last open: back in 2016, most razor clammers reached their daily bag limit of 15 in a short time.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

Populations of razor clams operate on cycles; right now it's on the low end, a swing the other direction from the high abundance period in 2015-16. However, current clams are much bigger, averaging about 4 ½ inches, with only a few clams smaller than 4-inches found. Surveys showed clams distributed sporadically along the entire stretch of the beach.

“While razor clam numbers are lower this year, clams are quite large,” Hunter said. “To be successful, clammers should be diligent, choose the best low tides and actively ‘pound’ to get razors to show.”

As always, the bag limit for razor clams is the first 15 dug, with no sorting or releasing allowed.

ODA tests for shellfish toxins twice per month, as tides permit, and closes seasons with ODFW when toxins reach an unsafe level. Clammers should always call the shellfish hotline (800-448-2474) or check the ODA website before harvesting clams. Where to stay for this - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour More of Clatsop Beaches below:








More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

What is Beneath N. Oregon Coast's Seaside? Trippy Geologic Answer
The answer is a little mind-boggling, especially when compared to other beaches. Science
Yachats Pride Fest Livens Up Central Oregon Coast for Second Year
Second Annual Yachats Pride festival is celebrated on June 1 - 3. Yachats events
Seeing Stars on the Oregon Coast Above - and Below - This Week
A star party, a tour of tidepools in Oceanside, and a tour of oyster-growing facilities. Oceanside events, Seaside events
Unusual Book About N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach Released
Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel: Cannon Beach Odd Facts, Fun Finds, Every Access is the first in a series of such extremely detailed guides
Events Look at Wildly Colored Critters, Mysterious N. Oregon Coast Lighthouse
A tour of strange yet wildly beautiful tidepool creatures and of Tillamook Rock Lighthouse. Seaside events
Last Minute Mother's Day Gift Save: Give Her the Oregon Coast
Give her some nights at the beach or a handy digital coastal travel guide
An Extra 200 Glass Floats for Central Oregon Coast as Season Ends
Holiday weekends will bring 200 extra glass floats to Lincoln City. Lincoln City events
Video: More Than One Group of Killer Whales on Oregon Coast Makes for Spectac...
On and off sightings since March and more than usual up around the Columbia River in recent days. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details