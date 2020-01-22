S. Oregon Coast's Charleston Features Annual Crab Shindig Feb. 8

Published 01/22/2020 at 3:40 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Charleston, Oregon) – The little place with the big marina on the southern Oregon coast gets rather crabby about this time of year. It’s again time for what is now the 36th Annual Charleston Merchants Crab Feed, where the fishing village brings out Oregon’s Dungeness crab harvest in full force on Saturday, February 8. (Above: photo of Charleston courtesy Oregon Adventure Coast).

It happens at the North Bend Community Center, 2222 Broadway Ave. in North Bend, going from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This longtime harbinger of the hungry is the main fundraising event for the Charleston Visitors Center, but also provides funding to support other activities to promote the Charleston community. One of the largest of local events, it brings in about 600 to 800 people each year.

Oregon Adventure Coast executive director Janice Langlinais said there are thousands of pounds of crab involved, all purchased from local crabbers and vendors, including Chuck’s Seafood in town. The Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission sends in its crustacean emissary Louie: a giant inflatable crab.

At the center of it is the grub: a heaping helpin’ of whole or half crab dinners with side dishes, rolls, and a beverage. Whole crab dinners are $20 and half crab dinners at $16 but prices are subject to the markets. Make sure to leave room for dessert as pies and cakes will be available for sale by the Ladies Garden Club for $2 per slice. Beer and wine will be available and served by Charleston’s Miller’s Sports Bar & Grill. There will also be crab bibs, vendor coupons and prize drawings during the festival.





Once you purchase your ticket and grab your din-din, possible prizes await.

“At the other end of the community center, our tables with donated items that people can buy raffle tickets for, for a chance to win those items,” Langlinais said. “It’s a very relaxed, casual event. But it is the largest fundraiser for the Charleston Merchants Association, and the proceeds are used in multiple ways, including the Charleston Visitor Information Center.”

The Charleston fishing fleet is a point of pride for the lovely burgh.

“Last season, the Oregon Dungeness Commercial Crab fishery brought in an estimated $31-million to the local south coast and Charleston economy,” said Tim Novotny, with the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission. “That is something to celebrate. It is absolutely true that our fleet is proudly local. Events like this one bear that out and are a great way to connect with the community. It’s also a great way for the community to show its appreciation of the fleet. We hope that everyone comes on out and enjoys the biggest and meatiest crab on the market, and then goes on over and takes a look at all of the great restaurants and businesses that populate the town of Charleston.”

Organizers suggested to make a weekend of it. Explore Charleston and learn about marine life at the Charleston Marine Life Center, do your own crabbing off the docks at the Charleston Marina, storm watch at Shore Acres, Sunset Bay and Cape Arago State Parks, and hike the trails at South Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve. All are popular recreation spots just minutes away.

Local Key Club students and Chamber Ambassadors along with other volunteers will be serving and making your Dungeness crab dinner a fun experience. For more information, call the Charleston Visitor Center, (541) 888-2311.















