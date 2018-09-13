Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Changes in Oregon Coast Tourism Promotions Include New Brand, Book

Published 09/13/2018 at 5:17 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Oregon Coast) – One visitor center on the Oregon coast is making a major change and another tourism entity has just published its second book. (Above: Lincoln City at night).

Visit Tillamook Coast, the tourism organization representing Tillamook County, recently announced the publication of a second guidebook of activities and experiences to enjoy from Manzanita to Neskowin.

25 Family Adventures on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast, written by local author Brian Cameron, is for families who want to explore the outdoors together more often, as well as try activities and go places they might not have known were available in Tillamook County.

The pocket-sized, spiral-bound book can be purchased at Cloud & Leaf bookstore in Manzanita, and at the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce office on Main Street in Tillamook. It is also available online at www.tillamookcoast.com/books for $9.99 plus shipping; or stop by the tourism office at 4506 Third Street during the week, 9am to 5pm. For resellers, wholesale prices are available.

The first guidebook, 25 Hikes on Oregon’s Tillamook Coast, was published in fall of 2017. Written by hiking expert Adam Sawyer, it’s about to go to a second printing.

“Locals have been our most frequent customers, purchasing multiple copies as gifts,” said Nan Devlin, tourism director. “I hope this family adventure guidebook encourages more exploration of the county, and gets people outdoors, unplugged from devices, and enjoying nature.”

Two other guidebooks are planned for 2019, including 25 Cultural Experiences, and Best Places to View Wildlife.

The Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau is excited to announce its new name, Explore Lincoln City. The DBA (Doing Business As) comes as part of Lincoln City’s new branding campaign, which launched in August.

This past year, the City of Lincoln City identified the need for a brand refresh. To help in this process, city staff enlisted the expertise of advertising agency Borders, Perrin, Norrander (BPN). Over the course of several months of research, planning and feedback sessions, BPN, along with city staff, helped to craft a new brand for the city. With it comes a new brand identity, strategy and guidelines that direct and unify the look, feel and voice of Lincoln City as a destination.

The end result is a brand that inspires guests to choose Lincoln City as the preferred Oregon coast destination. The logo, which was developed after several weeks of feedback sessions, is the cornerstone of the new branding. A playful octopus swimming in the ocean, the logo enforces Lincoln City’s brand positioning as “The Unexpected,” a destination full of surprises both big and small.

The name Explore Lincoln City aligns with the new brand tone as being confident, independent and proudly Oregonian. The new name comes as a welcome change from the previous name, the Visitor & Convention Bureau, which was viewed as too authoritative and unwelcoming. Additionally, the name brings Lincoln City up to industry standards with other Destination Management Organizations (DMOs) such as Travel Oregon, Visit Bend and Travel Salem.

“Changing our organization’s name takes us from sounding governmental and somewhat cold (Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau) to delivering an invitation to get to know all the facets of our wonderful beach town (Explore Lincoln City),” says Ed Dreistadt, Director of Explore Lincoln City. “I’m happy to put a more welcoming and accurate face on a city department whose job it is to invite guests to enjoy everything Lincoln City has to offer.” Oregon Coast Lodgings in these areas - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

