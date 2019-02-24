Changes in Central Oregon Coast Lodging Industry: New Owners, New Vacation Rental

Published 02/24/2019 at 5:23 PM PDT

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Some fairly big changes have happened recently in the hospitality business world of the central Oregon coast, with an iconic hotel changing hands and another vacation rental getting added to one agency.

A1 Beach Rentals in Lincoln City recently added a little beauty in Gleneden Beach (above). Based out of Lincoln City, the rental agency has quite a few vacation rentals around the central Oregon coast in Depoe Bay and mostly Lincoln City. This is its first in Gleneden Beach.

Owner Karen Scrutton said it’s named Kristy’s Kottage and called it a “cute little oceanfront” lodging. It comes with two queen bedrooms and various upscale amenities.

“I love those soft rolling waves in Gleneden Beach,” Scrutton said. “They make a different sound than the waves in Lincoln City. They lap the shoreline rather than crash the shoreline. The house has a path next to the property that takes you right onto the sand. There's a wonderful bakery, coffee and wine shop about 6 blocks from this cottage. Fun to walk the quiet neighborhood and check out all the cute beach houses. Such a different world than Lincoln City.”

All the bedding, furniture and kitchen supplies are new, she said. There’s a large wind screen on the outdoor patio and Adirondack chairs. A1 Beach Rentals. 3264 NW Jetty Ave. Lincoln City, Oregon. 1-503-232-5984.

A bit further south on the Oregon coast, Newport’s elderly and iconic The Whaler motel has new owners. The Hallmark Inns group, which runs hotels in Newport and Cannon Beach, recently scooped up the property.

Since 1979, John and JoAnne Clark, founders of The Whaler, have put their love, sweat and tears into the well-known oceanfront property. About then, the pair sold off another spot called The Windjammer, which later became Newport’s Hallmark Inn.

Now, four decades later, The Whaler (below) will set sail into its next chapter as well.





“Hallmark and The Whaler are both family businesses that have been interconnected for many years,” said Bill Allred, executive chairman, Hallmark Inns & Resorts. “Approximately 40 years ago, The Whaler sold us the Windjammer Motel, which was transformed over the years into the current Hallmark Resort Newport.”

Some extensive remodeling will be done on the building. While the name will remain the same, the motel will receive $400,000 in improvements including: modern furniture with upgraded beds, quartz countertops, and updated carpet and cabinetry in all 73 quiet and private guest rooms. The property will also expand in the future, with the addition of 29 suites facing the pristine Yaquina Head Lighthouse and Wetlands. As always, The Whaler will welcome its guests’ canine companions, making it a favorite destination for dog lovers.

“The Clarks kept the property in remarkable condition and even more importantly, they built great relationships with their employees and guests,” said Ric Rabourn, president and CEO of Hallmark Inns & Resorts.

The hotel is on the southern edges of Nye Beach. whalernewport.com. More photos of these spots below.

Above: Kirsty's Kottage.





Above: Newport's The Whaler.

