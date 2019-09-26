Celebrate Glass Floats with a Gala Ball, Central Oregon Coast

Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Published 09/26/2019 at 5:53 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Proper fall and its colors are descending on Oregon, and on the coast this brings a new beginning. The 2020 season of Finders Keepers is kicking off in October, this time around featuring a celebration of the famed and beloved glass float program.

The Glass Ball, formerly the Glass Gala, was an annual tradition to kick-off the Finders Keepers season and was sadly discontinued in 2011. The event was a semi-formal affair featuring dinner, live music, and a complimentary glass float for each attendant. In 2018, Explore Lincoln City re-imagined this tradition as the Glass Ball to celebrate the 20th year of Finders Keepers. The reintroduced Glass Ball also shifted from a visitor event to a local celebration. The event was a success, selling out all 200 tickets within just a few days. For those that missed out last year, now is your opportunity to attend this popular central Oregon coast event.

“Explore Lincoln City is excited to host the Glass Ball again this year,” said Scott Humpert, Marketing Manager at Explore Lincoln City. “We hope this event becomes an annual tradition that everyone looks forward to. We see this as a small way we can say thank you to the community. After a busy summer season, it’s always nice to wind down and have a little fun.”

“Finders Keepers is such a centerpiece for Lincoln City. It inspires guests to visit from all over the country, and even the world. We do so much to make this program a signature experience for visitors, but the Glass Ball is a way to celebrate this program on a local level. Plus, it gives residents a chance to get their hands on a coveted glass float while leaving the treasure hunting for our guests.”

The Glass Ball will be held, once again, at the Beach Club & Event Center on Saturday, October 19 at 6 pm. Attendees can enjoy a dinner, a no-host bar, live music, and they get to go home with a glass float.

The 2020 season of Finders Keepers starts on October 12th, 2019. Treasure hunters, both big and small, can look on the sandy shores of Lincoln City for a hand-made glass float. Each one of these brilliantly colored floats is hidden between the high tide line and embankment by the Float Fairies.

Tickets for the Glass Ball are $30 per person. All ages are welcome. To purchase tickets see LCGlassBall.com. Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours










