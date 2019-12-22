Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Cannon Beach Events Look at Future of Oregon Coast and Its Stormy Past

Published 12/22/2019 at 7:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Cannon Beach Events Look at Future of Oregon Coast and Its Stormy Past

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Two engaging bits of intellectual fun take place on the north Oregon coast in the early part of the new year, with a lecture on the future of the coast and one on its past.

A north Oregon coast tradition continues on January 8 as the World of Haystack Rock Library Lecture Series enters 2020. This time, it’s emergency and disaster expert Patrick Cocoran talking about Envisioning the Coast of the Future.

Envision Coastal Futures is an ongoing research project comprised of OSU faculty and graduate students from several disciplines. The Envision modelling software allows for future scenario planning of the coastal strip based on different sets of environmental conditions, and policy choices. Each approach is played out in full, and results are mapped out at 30, 60, 90 year intervals. The goal is to develop public policies that achieve locally defined outcomes. Pat will share examples from current work, and facilitate a conversation about coastal resilience on the north Oregon coast.

Pat Corcoran is faculty member in the Oregon State University College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences. His job is Hazards Outreach specialist with the OSU Extension Sea Grant program. Pat works out of the Clatsop County Extension office in Astoria, and collaborates with agency staff and local stakeholders to apply university research to pressing coastal problems.

Upcoming Talks:

February 12: Colleen Weiler, Title: Orcas of the Oregon Coast

March 11: Dr. Debbie Duffield Title: Current Trends of Marine Mammals Along the Oregon Coast

April 8: Janet Essley, Title: Tidal Flats, Victorian Prudes, and Going to the Moon: what we can learn from Sandpipers

May 13: Katie Volke North Coast Land Conservancy, Title: A Rainforest Reserve

On January 16, the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum kicks off its winter lecture series with a presentation by author and historian John Dodge.

Dodge will be talking about his latest book, “A Deadly Wind: The 1962 Columbus Day Storm.” The book is a historical examination of the strongest windstorm in West Coast recorded history. The storm killed dozens, injured hundreds, damaged more than 50,000 homes and leveled enough trees to build a million homes, including sizable chaos on the Oregon coast. The unrivaled cyclone gave birth to the Asian log export market and the Oregon wine industry.

John Dodge was a columnist, editorial page writer, and investigative reporter for The Olympian prior to retiring in 2015 from an award-winning career that spanned 40 years. He and his wife, Barbara Digman live in the Olympia area and enjoy gardening, bird-watching, hiking, reading and traveling.

The presentation begins at 4 p.m. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. 1387 S. Spruce St. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-9301.








