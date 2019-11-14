Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast Holidays: Cannon Beach Museum, Downtown Parties

Published 11/14/2019 at 12:25 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - Looking for an escape to the Oregon coast over the holidays? Cannon Beach provides plenty of interesting yuletide distractions, including the Cannon Beach History Center & Museum’s board of directors and staff getting together for an all-day event for both kids and adults on Saturday, December 21.

The museum will host an all-day hot chocolate bar.

“We’re talking whipped cream, marshmallows, chocolate nibs and more,” a museum spokesman said.

The no-host treat bar will also have hot apple cider, Sleepy Monk coffee, and sparkling cider. Arts and crafts run from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The museum will also offer a children’s story time at 3:00 p.m. and face painting from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Instead of the usual Santa, they’ll have a holiday themed photo booth and some of Santa’s helpers near by. Blitzen, Donner, Comet and Cupid will be taking time from their busy schedules to be at the museum. Rudolph may even stop by – which should be quite a sight in Oregon coast fog.

This event is free and open to the public.

The museum will be open 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 22. You can purchase that special last minute something for the person who loves history or local gifts.

The Cannon Beach History Center & Museum also features the history of Cannon Beach and Arch Cape, a longhouse replica, tide pool exhibit, and the cannon that Cannon Beach is named for. For more information visit www.cbhistory.org, find them on Facebook or call 503.436.9301

Also in Cannon Beach, the town’s Haystack Holidays gets under way right after Thanksgiving, but take highlights take place early in the month.

On Saturday, December 7 it’s the Holiday Tea at the Cannon Beach Libarary. Dig into home baked cookies, tea and cider. During the event they will draw the winner of their annual Quilt Drawing; you do not have to be present to win. 1 – 4 p.m. www.cannonbeachlibrary.org or call (503) 436-1391.

Also that day, the Lamp Lighting Ceremony happens at Sandpiper Square at 4 p.m. It's a much-loved north Oregon coast tradition that goes back decades now. Enjoy music, singing, and special guests with treats and refreshments after the ceremony. Free to the public. (503) 436-2623.








