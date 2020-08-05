Cannon Beach Closes Beaches for Weekend; S. Oregon Coast Begins Slow Open

Published 05/08/2020 at 12:24 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Things are slowly opening up on the southern Oregon coast, but up north one town is closing off beaches to even locals for the weekend.

Citing scofflaws and an upcoming heatwave on the Oregon coast, Cannon Beach officials have decided to close down all beaches next to the city for the weekend to residents and visitors, starting Saturday, May 9 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

The City of Cannon Beach declared a state of emergency back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking protective measures which prohibited lodgings of all kinds from operating and excluded visitors from entering the town.

However, despite that order to stay out, city officials said it’s being ignored.

“The City of Cannon Beach has experienced an increasing influx of visitors defying the state and local restrictions and not practicing safe social distancing, especially on the beaches adjacent to the City,” the city said in a press release. “As the weather for the upcoming weekend is forecasted as in the high 70 degrees and sunny, it is extremely likely that such beach weather will further entice visitors from the Portland metropolitan areas to visit the beaches adjacent to the City.”

City officials said that areas flanking Cannon Beach, such as Seaside to the north and Manzanita to the south, are also closed. Thus, officials worry this will “funnel” visitors to the beaches of the north Oregon coast town.

On the southern Oregon coast, parts of that region are reopening. Starting Friday, May 8, lodging facilities around the county will be allowed to host visitors, along with campgrounds run by the county. This does not include state campgrounds.

Now it’s left up to individual cities, and so far Gold Beach has swung open its doors as of Friday. In a press release from county commissioner Court Boice, he said Brookings will be meeting on the matter soon and is expected to follow Gold Beach’s lead, while Port Orford officials will meet soon to discuss reopening.

UPDATE:

However, at this time Gold Beach and county officials are apparently asking visitors to stay at home. Oregon Coast Beach Connection has been unable to reach Gold Beach or Curry County officials for comment to confirm, and inconsistent messages are being relayed to the public. A Gold Beach hotel that had earlier touted opening back up and celebrating with special prices has since rescinded those statements.

More updates soon – keep checking Oregon Coast Beach Connection.





















