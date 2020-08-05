Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Cannon Beach Closes Beaches for Weekend; S. Oregon Coast Begins Slow Open

Published 05/08/2020 at 12:24 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Cannon Beach Closes Beaches for Weekend; S. Oregon Coast Begins Slow Open

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; major specials when beaches reopen
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Lincoln City:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
major specials when beaches reopen
In Newport:
Look for major specials when beaches reopen
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials coming when beaches open
In Yachats, Florence
Big specials coming; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Things are slowly opening up on the southern Oregon coast, but up north one town is closing off beaches to even locals for the weekend.

Citing scofflaws and an upcoming heatwave on the Oregon coast, Cannon Beach officials have decided to close down all beaches next to the city for the weekend to residents and visitors, starting Saturday, May 9 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, May 12 at 7 p.m.

The City of Cannon Beach declared a state of emergency back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking protective measures which prohibited lodgings of all kinds from operating and excluded visitors from entering the town.

However, despite that order to stay out, city officials said it’s being ignored.

“The City of Cannon Beach has experienced an increasing influx of visitors defying the state and local restrictions and not practicing safe social distancing, especially on the beaches adjacent to the City,” the city said in a press release. “As the weather for the upcoming weekend is forecasted as in the high 70 degrees and sunny, it is extremely likely that such beach weather will further entice visitors from the Portland metropolitan areas to visit the beaches adjacent to the City.”

City officials said that areas flanking Cannon Beach, such as Seaside to the north and Manzanita to the south, are also closed. Thus, officials worry this will “funnel” visitors to the beaches of the north Oregon coast town.

On the southern Oregon coast, parts of that region are reopening. Starting Friday, May 8, lodging facilities around the county will be allowed to host visitors, along with campgrounds run by the county. This does not include state campgrounds.

Now it’s left up to individual cities, and so far Gold Beach has swung open its doors as of Friday. In a press release from county commissioner Court Boice, he said Brookings will be meeting on the matter soon and is expected to follow Gold Beach’s lead, while Port Orford officials will meet soon to discuss reopening.

UPDATE:

However, at this time Gold Beach and county officials are apparently asking visitors to stay at home. Oregon Coast Beach Connection has been unable to reach Gold Beach or Curry County officials for comment to confirm, and inconsistent messages are being relayed to the public. A Gold Beach hotel that had earlier touted opening back up and celebrating with special prices has since rescinded those statements.

More updates soon – keep checking Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

 









More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Cannon Beach Closes Beaches for Weekend; S. Oregon Coast Begins Slow Open
Citing scofflaws and an upcoming heatwave, Cannon Beach closes beaches to locals and visitors
Florence's Rhody Fest: Famed Oregon Coast Event Goes Virtual
It's the first time since World War II the event was canceled
What You're Doing Wrong with Birds on the Oregon Coast
Didn't you learn anything from Hitchcock? Feeding the birds along the Oregon coast is seriously bad. Sciences
Rock Creek to Heceta: Two Miles of Deliriously Clandestine Oregon Coast
In that rather secretive region of Lane County that stretches to near Yachats down to Florence. Travel tips, kids
Tillamook County Tourism Businesses Continue Helping N. Oregon Coast Locals
Tillamook Coast took note of their sacrifices and hardships recently
Inland Washington State Parks Open This Week, Not Coast or Gorge
More than 100 inland parks and properties run by the state agency will be resuming operations
Manzanita's Wreck of the Glenesslin: Historical Oregon Coast Controversy
It all happened in tiny Manzanita, even before the village had that name. Nehalem Bay, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach, Cannon Beach
Unhappy News for Goonies Event, Fourth of July on N. Oregon Coast
Unhappy News for Goonies Event, Fourth of July on N. Oregon Coast 4th of July in Seaside; Goonies event becomes virtual

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details