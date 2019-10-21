Two Irresistible Cannon Beach Finds, Little N. Oregon Coast Lodging Legends

Published 10/21/2019 at 4:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Along the north Oregon coast, in Cannon Beach, there are a dizzying array of places to stay. There’s actually much more there than you’d realize. Two of them are almost bookends, in a way, owned by the same company but providing two different pathways to beachy fun and sand-covered enlightenment, yet with the same approach. They’re both legendary, but for somewhat different reasons. (Above: Schooner Cove Inn).

One, the Wayside Inn is a Cannon Beach destination sitting in plain sight and known for its value and ease on the wallet. The other, also owned by the Westover Inns group, is the Schooner’s Cove Inn, a decidedly luxury hotel with a gloriously distinctive architecture.

One sits right on the ocean, and the other just a block away but close enough that it might as well be oceanfront.





Portlander Becky Baron is a regular at The Wayside Inn, and you could say a devoted fan. She stays there often with husband Abe Will and their two goofy dogs, Cora and Roxy. That last part is a good chunk of the appeal for her at this north Oregon coast must-stop.

“They’re dog friendly – amazingly dog friendly,” Baron said. “I love that every room is oceanfront, the suites are large, fun and perfect for families. And it’s across from Tolovana.”

Among her favorite aspects is it being directly next to the Warren House Pub, a longtime haunt of her and her husband’s. Close proximity to the two markets and the Sea Level Bakery + Coffee just down the street is also a fave.

“I love the indoor heated pool and they’ve got heated indoor hot tubs,” she said. “There’s an amazing suite behind the office – we always book the same one. It’s convenient and cozy. We kind of do the same things every time: sit on the deck with a bottle of wine, watch the bunnies, hang out with the dogs.”

You’ll also find small kitchens and a host of other fun amenities. 3339 S. Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon, 888-659-6397. www.thewayside-inn.com

Up the road, right on the ocean, is its sister hotel in Cannon Beach: Schooner’s Cove Inn. This regal construct appears just off 3rd Street as you’re wandering the main road, towering a tad with A-frame-like shapes at slanted angles – a building with a unique glow at dusk. It shows a lovely side towards land, but it is oceanfront, and then its glow really takes flight as sunset reflects off its intriguing design.

Most rooms are oceanfront – and so is the onsite spa, which is surrounded by rustic wood but shows off a stunning view. One of the big highlights is the beachfront lawn that comes complete with lounging chairs, picnic tables and barbecues. This allows for all sorts of entertaining repose during the warmer seasons, but the seawall in front of the lawn can create a show if the winter waves are particularly, rigorously unruly.

Keep an eye on that stream emptying out at sea: it’s somewhere here where major American (and Oregon coast) history took place. Lewis & Clark, along with Sacagewea and a few others, made the strenuous trek to this spot to check out a beached whale and trade for parts of it with the local natives. This took place in 1806.

Schooner’s Cove is an upscale hotel that caters to romancing couples as well as provides larger rooms to host groups. 188 North Larch Street. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (800) 843-0128. www.schoonerscove.com.

