Hug Point in Photos, Video: Truly Striking N. Oregon Coast Spot Near Cannon Beach

Published 05/13/2020 at 6:44 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - During this unusual and painful period that the beaches are closed, Oregon Coast Beach Connection is still providing information about the coast and artcles / images that serve as distraction or useful in the future.

A few miles south of Cannon Beach you'll find Hug Point. A waterfall, several sea caves and a raised, cave-like tidepool within another cave are all just a precursor to one of the Oregon coast's most fascinating spots. Not to mention that always-engaging remnant of a road going around the rocky point.

It’s a place full of history, intriguing sights and ancient science, simply overflowing with a multitude of aspects and layers.

As you first enter, you'll spot an-ever changing beach and immediately to the north of there's a large sea cave. Inside, it's mostly debris and cobblestones, but there are strangely shaped cracks and shapes meandering into its far end. You can wander a little ways inside, and if you look closely you may spot one of the creepy, alien-looking insects that inhabit the large cracks.


Heading farther north, there's this point that's often not crossable unless the tide is sufficiently low enough. In such a case, you'll find another cove and another sea cave, as well as that engaging waterfall. There are more rock slabs to play around on, many of which are surrounded by rich tidepools.


Beyond that you’ll find the tiny road blasted into the rock face over 100 years ago, serving as a way around Hug Point back when the beaches were the roads. While now mostly worn by time and tide, some of the old ruts from Model T’s and other vehicles are still visible.

It’s also right here where you’ll find a freaky larger sea cave that boasts some wild colors.


In winter, if sand levels get low enough, this spot shows off downright bizarre features like a ghost forest some 4,000 years old. These were trees that were simply overwhelmed by soil elements, and then preserved in the very material that killed them. Also see: A Multitude of Finds, Unusual Features at N. Oregon Coast's Hug Point

Hotels in Cannon Beach - Where to eat - Cannon Beach Maps and Virtual Tours




More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


