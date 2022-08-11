N. Oregon Coast Perch with a Monster View of Haystack Rock

Published 11/08/22 at 4:39 AM

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – That ancient, familiar rocky face, the subject of perhaps millions of selfies going back over 100 years, stares back at you from below. Around the north Oregon coast's incarnation of Haystack Rock, waves swirl and crash, providing a constant show. You, meanwhile, are up on a hill overlooking this part of Cannon Beach, Haystack's Needles, and the horizon of the Pacific Ocean – all warm and cozy, soaking in the vibes from sleek, modern surroundings. (Above: courtesy photo)

The place is called Graceful Getaway, and it's one of those hidden wonders in the world of Cannon Beach lodgings – a three-bedroom luxury vacation rental offered up by longtime company Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals (often known as CBVR). It sits high up in the hills here, with an elegant but somewhat rustic, brown exterior and a unique, lopsided A-frame shape. Behind it is a sizable balcony giving you an outdoor experience with style: there are thoroughly contemporary outdoor furnishings occupying this space.

Graceful Getaway is almost futuristic in that approach. Recently renovated, it's almost a brand new home. Gleaming white walls and hardwood floors bring all that to the fore.





This vacation rental will host six people, but it does not allow pets. There's a small backyard for the kiddies to play in, and a gas grill BBQ in the warmer seasons.

It's the view, however, that's the real star. That Oregon coast icon is not far away – a quick walk down the hill will get you there. It's perched on a spot just above Hemlock St, Cannon Beach's main drag, and close to that famed stairway entrance right above Haystack Rock.

At night, the view is magical, especially if the moon is out. Oregon Coast Beach Connection can vouch for that sight (check out the photo at bottom). Stars dot the sky, which is turned a slight shade of blue by our interstellar neighbor, and if that heavenly body is reflected in the sea then you're in for a serious visual treat.

That large deck provides prime views of the puffins coming and going in the spring through the fall, as they rear their young into hatchlings. Storm season presents its wonders as well: waves smacking the old, basalt wonder make for lovely, oceanic histrionics.

Then there's those sunsets.

Looking for the Green Flash at Sunset? Your chances increase somewhat on a higher vantage point, which Grateful Getaway hands you.

All of Cannon Beach's yummy eateries are a quick drive, and the Tolovana District is not too far of a walk (though you'll want to take the beach route on foot and not Hemlock).

Seaside and its family-oriented fun is about ten minutes away. Just south of here, beach spots like Hug Point, Arcadia Beach and Arch Cape pull no punches for interesting ways to bounce around the sands. In winter, if sand levels get low enough, you may be able to spot 4,000-year-old ghost forests in some spots. Even more engaging are the red towers – intriguing globs of reddish sand that form beneath the upper layers of sand. Their surreal shapes are beautiful and a bit like something out of Dr. Seuss.

Grateful Getaway has a fair amount of restrictions on how it's booked. Due to local city ordinances, it can only be rented once every 14 days. This makes for a 7-night minimum if you're booking online. However, you can call CBVR at (503) 436-0940 and make different arrangements. Grateful Getaway website.

