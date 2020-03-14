Cancellations Include Cleanup, Whale Week; Oregon Coast Official Statements

Published 03/14/2020 at 6:24 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – With the swiftly-moving situation of the Covid-19 in Oregon much has changed in the world of Oregon coast tourism, and it will continue to shift quickly. Since the ban on gatherings over 250 people, most events have been canceled, even smaller ones and many events that take place outdoors.

Here is a roundup of Oregon coast closures, cancellations and messages from coastal tourism organizations. It is not possible to list every situation here, so call or look up the status of specific venues / events you are interested in.

The two largest events of the month have been shut down: Whale Watch Week and its volunteer stations are shut down, and SOLVE’s Oregon Spring Beach Cleanup is postponed until July 5. Whales will still be migrating, of course, but Oregon State Parks and Recreation (OPRD) said there will be no volunteers to help you spot them. Larger festivals or events have been canceled or postponed, such as Pacific City’s Birding and Blues, Festival of Illusions, Oregon Coast Ghost Conference, Pouring at the Coast, Depoe Bay Crab Feed and most anything else set for March or early April.

Look up any event you may be interested to doublecheck if it’s been postponed or outright canceled.

Even though they are often outdoors, birding and naturalist events in Newport are being rescheduled.

All large venues on the Oregon coast have canceled their events for the next four weeks, such as the Newport Performing Arts Center, Lincoln City Cultural Center and Astoria’s Liberty Theater. Many large and small attractions and museums are shutting down for two weeks or more. A partial list includes: Oregon Coast Aquarium, Charleston Marine Life Center, Egyptian Theatre, among others. History museums and some visitor centers are closing temporarily, usually for only about two weeks. These include (but not limited to): Gold Beach Visitor Center, Florence Visitor Center, Cannon Beach History Museum, Seaside History Museum, Cape Perpetua Visitors and Interpreters Center, as well as many libraries and likely all recreation centers.

Visitor centers across the Oregon coast are saying largely the same thing: coastal towns are open and extra sanitizing precautions are being taken at hotels and other businesses, but stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms at all.

Since there is now more than a week of extra vacation days for kids in Oregon, many families are heading to the beaches. There are lots of open spaces to stay clear of locals and others.

Official statement from Coos Bay – North Bend’s Oregon’s Adventure Coast:

“It's better to know before you go and we want our residents and visitors to know that most Coos Bay, North Bend and Charleston area attractions, activities, restaurants and hotels are open for business and functioning normally at this time. Our attractions, restaurants, and accommodations are taking additional measures to ensure a clean, safe experience. For more information please visit here.

From Tillamook Coast:

“To our visitors and those thinking of traveling here to the Tillamook Coast: our businesses are following Oregon Department of Health recommendations for additional sanitation processes to safeguard our guests and community. Events large and small have been cancelled as a precaution. As of the writing of this post, we are all fortunate that there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus on the Oregon Coast. We welcome your stay and wish everyone continued good health.”

From Seaside Visitors (short version):

“Today in Seaside there are shop owners disinfecting doorknobs and counter tops, restauranteurs removing tables to create extra space between diners, and hotel staff doubling down on extra cleaning schedules. Contact-free point-of-sale, food take-out, and drive-thru options are all being considered across the board. It will be owners and managers who ultimately step up to provide these services.

How can you help?

Importantly, if you feel sick or have been in close contact with someone sick – COVID-19 or regular cold/flu – simply stay home. Seaside will be here to welcome you when everyone’s feeling better. In the meantime, order a free visitors guide in the mail to tide you over.

But if you’re looking for walks on the Prom, hikes through the rainforest, paddles in the river, or just a private hotel room with a stunning ocean view for whale watching… Seaside is here now with wide open spaces and - metaphorically for the time being - open arms.”

