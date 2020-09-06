More Oregon Coast Parks Open, One Area Backtracks Reopening

Published 06/09/2020 at 4:24 AM PDT

(Newport, Oregon) – The vast majority of beach accesses have reopened along the Oregon coast, with most already receiving day-use visitors, and a wide variety of campgrounds starting up again as well. (Above: Fort Stevens)

However, the Newport area is holding back on three county parks reopening because of a large-scale surge in COVID-19 cases there. Over 100 new cases were discovered in a fish processing facility over the weekend.

County commissioners have decided to not open two county-owned and operated campgrounds on June 9 as had been previously announced. This includes the single use and group camping areas at Moonshine Park as well as the single use camping sites at Jack Morgan Park and Elk City Park. These closures will remain effect until further notice.

Some restaurants in Newport have closed for a few days due to this outbreak as well.

However, many more beach accesses have opened up back, including two just a few days ago: Lincoln City’s Roads End and the main access at Neskowin. Most of Tillamook County and Clatsop County state parks had remained closed until recently – those north of Seaside and south of Cannon Beach. Most of those have all begun accepting visitors again.

As of June 9, limited camping has started again at the following Oregon coast parks:

Sunset Bay State Park (southern Oregon coast)

Cape Lookout State Park (Oceanside)

Beverly Beach State Park (Newport)

South Beach State Park (Newport)

Jessie M. Honeyman Memorial State Park (Florence)

William M. Tugman State Park (southern Oregon coast)

Bullards Beach State Park (southern Oregon coast)

Humbug Mountain State Park (southern Oregon coast)

Harris Beach State Park (southern Oregon coast)

Fort Stevens State Park

The online reservation system had been suspended since April 28. It is now back online. For parks in the Oregon coast region, there will be no walk-in or first come, first-served camping until further notice.

Many day-use areas and campsites are still not open. These include Beachside State Recreation Area and Driftwood Beach near Waldport, Carl G. Washburne State Park near Florence, and Cape Meares on the north Oregon coast near Oceanside - among others.

State parks are operating under many constrictions these days because of a lack of funding. Limited facilities are available for garbage or restrooms – be prepared for that. At some parks this will not be available at all.

See the state parks notices page for further minute-by-minute updates.









