S Oregon Coast Park Begins Camping Reservations; Ecola Closes for Two Days

Published 12/10/2019

(Bandon, Oregon) – This week makes for major changes to two Oregon coast state parks: one closes down for two days while another postpones its construction projects and begins taking camping reservations.

The campground and overnight facilities at Bullards Beach State Park opened for reservations as of Monday for stays between January 1, 2020 through March 9, 2020 after a construction project was postponed. All overnight facilities - including full-hookup campsites, electrical sites and yurts - are open through those months.

The campground is normally open year-round, but a winter closure was set to take place at the end of the year to take care of a sewer line. That project has been rescheduled for November 16, 2020 through March 15, 2021. The campground will be closed during the project.

The sewer line project will modernize the system and allow for more consistent sewer operation in the campground, which translates to fewer disruptions in service for park visitors.

Campsites and other overnight facilities are able to be reserved in advance up to nine months before the first night of stay; for example, campsite reservations for November 2020 can be made as early as February 2020, and so on.

Find information about Bullards Beach and nearby state campgrounds at oregonstateparks.org or call the state parks info center at 800-551-6949.

On the north Oregon coast, a major state park is now closed for two days.

Ecola State Park will be closed December 10 - 12 while crews work along the park’s entrance road to remove hazard trees. The park is expected to reopen the morning of December 13.

Park rangers have identified several hazard trees—dead, diseased or unstable trees that pose a safety risk to people or structures—on Ecola State Park Road. Hazard tree removal is a routine practice during the winter at most state parks.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has hired Tillamook-based Whitehead Reforestation to complete the project. Estimated cost is $7,000.

Learn more about hazard trees on the U.S. Forest Service website.

