Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

S Oregon Coast Park Begins Camping Reservations; Ecola Closes for Two Days

Published 12/10/2019 at 1:35 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

S Oregon Coast Park Begins Camping Reservations; Ecola Closes for Two Days

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Bandon, Oregon) – This week makes for major changes to two Oregon coast state parks: one closes down for two days while another postpones its construction projects and begins taking camping reservations.

The campground and overnight facilities at Bullards Beach State Park opened for reservations as of Monday for stays between January 1, 2020 through March 9, 2020 after a construction project was postponed. All overnight facilities - including full-hookup campsites, electrical sites and yurts - are open through those months.

The campground is normally open year-round, but a winter closure was set to take place at the end of the year to take care of a sewer line. That project has been rescheduled for November 16, 2020 through March 15, 2021. The campground will be closed during the project.

The sewer line project will modernize the system and allow for more consistent sewer operation in the campground, which translates to fewer disruptions in service for park visitors.

Campsites and other overnight facilities are able to be reserved in advance up to nine months before the first night of stay; for example, campsite reservations for November 2020 can be made as early as February 2020, and so on.

Find information about Bullards Beach and nearby state campgrounds at oregonstateparks.org or call the state parks info center at 800-551-6949.

On the north Oregon coast, a major state park is now closed for two days.

Ecola State Park will be closed December 10 - 12 while crews work along the park’s entrance road to remove hazard trees. The park is expected to reopen the morning of December 13.

Park rangers have identified several hazard trees—dead, diseased or unstable trees that pose a safety risk to people or structures—on Ecola State Park Road. Hazard tree removal is a routine practice during the winter at most state parks.

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has hired Tillamook-based Whitehead Reforestation to complete the project. Estimated cost is $7,000.

Learn more about hazard trees on the U.S. Forest Service website.

Oregon Coast Hotels in this area - Where to eat - Maps - Virtual Tours










More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Gemind Meteors Brightest of Year: Will Oregon, Washington Coast See Them?
Portland, Pendleton, Seattle and Eugene and along the beaches it will peak on December 13 and 14. Weather, science, South coast
New Oregon Coast Tradition Lights Up a Lincoln City Dock
The renovated dock at Taft is lit up by a festive display and aglow. Travel tips, kids
Manzanita, Garibaldi, Rockaway Beach, Pacific City: N. Oregon Coast Winter Fun
Manzanita events, Nehalem, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach events, Tillamook events and Pacific City events
Winter Events of Lincoln City: Central Oregon Coast Preview
Glass floats, lots of music, food and theater. Lincoln City events
Depoe Bay Celebrates Filming of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest on Oregon Coast
Oregon Film will commemorate the town's contribution to the quirky flick on December 19. Depoe Bay events
Lincoln City's Whistling Winds - Wacky Oregon Coast History of a Quaint Motel
Like all of Whistling Winds, my room is a gloriously all Earth tones, covered in that fine polished wood that makes it feel like a fancy hotel
Oregon Coast Cyber Monday: Unique Beachy Finds Online
Stay out of the weather: Gifts from the coast to your loved ones, many possibilities you probably didn't know. Travel tips, south coast, wine
Little Log Museum in Yachats Hosts Benefit Concerts: Central Oregon Coast
The concerts to help raise funds toward the rebuilding of the historical and iconic structure. Yachats events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details