Central Oregon Coast Birding Fun and Crab Krack Dinner Extravaganza

Published 01/11/2017 at 8:03 PM PDT - Updated 01/11/2017 at 8:09 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Three adventure-filled events take place in the Newport area over the next month. One takes you outdoors, the other is an armchair tourist trip to India, and yet another features local crab for dinner. (Above: The Ninth Annual Crab Krack is scheduled for February 12th at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn in Newport.)

On Thursday, January 19 the Yaquina Birders & Naturalists' program is India: “Land of Exotic Creatures and Captivating Culture,” featuring Ram Papish, wildlife illustrator and photographer. It starts at 7 p.m.

From the heights of the snow-capped Himalaya's to the steamy marshes of Rajasthan, India’s exotic birds and captivating wildlife live side-by-side with a large and diverse human population. Ram Papish and friends recently spent three weeks traveling through these areas in northern India on a wildlife watching and cultural safari. You'll get to see breathtaking images taken by Ram of the exotic birds, reptiles, and mammals of India and learn about how the Indian people coexist with the wildlife.

It takes place at the Newport Visual Arts Center, 777 NW Beach Drive, Newport, Oregon.

On Saturday, January 21 there is a Guided Bird Walk at Beaver Creek State Natural Area, near Waldport and Ona Beach. Brian Fowler, Oregon State Park's Visitor Experience Specialist, will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip.

Winter rains fill the seasonal wetlands along Beaver Creek attracting hundreds of ducks including Northern Pintail, American Wigeon, Green-winged Teal and Mallard. Herons and egrets stalk prey along the water's edge and the surrounding woodlands harbor Northern Flicker; Hairy Woodpecker; and mixed flocks of chickadees, kinglets and winter warblers. We invite you to attend this free event open to everyone. Dress for variable weather and meet at 9 a.m. at the Welcome (Visitor) Center one mile east of Ona Beach and Hwy 101 on North Beaver Creek Road. The field trip will last two hours.

The Lincoln County Historical Society’s Ninth Annual Crab Krack that was scheduled for Sunday, January 15 has been postponed, due to uncertainty in the supply of local Dungeness crab.

This event has been rescheduled to take place on Sunday, February 12, 4 p.m. at the Best Western Agate Beach Inn. Dinner will include a whole crab (pending the availability of crab), various side dishes and an array of desserts, along with a no-host bar, live jazz music, and both a silent and oral auction.

Significant donations from both local processors and crab fisherman have made this annual event possible for nearly a decade. Great progress has been made on the Pacific Maritime Heritage Center from the proceeds of this event.

The focus of this popular fundraiser is to complete Phase II lower floor renovations at the Maritime Center. Proceeds from this event will be matched, essentially doubling the funds to help. The project was awarded a $45,000 challenge grant by The Collins Foundation. To date, the Society has raised a little over half of the needed funds to meet the challenge. Central to this project is the Doerfler Family Theatre, a 100+ seat media/event space made possible in large part by a grant from the Doerfler Family Trust.

Tickets already purchased for the event scheduled on the 15th will be honored at the Feb 12th event. A refund will be offered to ticket holders unable to attend the event on its new date, February 12th.

The Agate Beach Inn is offering a special rate for guests attending the festivities, and reservations can be made by calling 541-265-9411, or 800-547-3310 and mentioning “Crab Krack” to get the special rate.

Tickets for the Crab Krack are available for purchase at the Burrows House and Pacific Maritime Heritage Museums. Cost for members is $45 per person, for non-members, $55. Memberships start as low as $20 a year. For more information, to purchase tickets, or reserve your table for 8, call the Historical Society at 541-265-7509. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour



