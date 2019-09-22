Newport Features Oregon Coast Confessions, Bioblitz Talk

Published 09/22/2019 at 5:33 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – Some quirky fun and something a bit more serious come to Newport’s Nye Beach in the coming weeks, as the Newport Visual Arts Center puts together a presentation about the concept of bioblitzing and an evening of wild storytelling.

The Oregon Coast Council for the Arts presents “Coastal Confessions: True Stories,” a night of nonfiction storytelling about the coast at the Newport Visual Arts Center (777 NW Beach Dr.). The event will take place Saturday, September 28, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

“Coastal Confessions: True Stories” is presented in conjunction with “Art 363: Representing the Oregon Coast,” a facility-wide focus on the Oregon coast ending on September 29. Featured nonfiction storytellers will be followed by an open mic (approximately 7:30 p.m.), where the public is invited to share true, or true enough, tales of the coastal experience (5 minute open mic limit). Featured readers include Ed Cameron and Theresa Wisner. The event will be moderated by OCCA VAC Director Tom Webb.

Ed Cameron is a former journalist who has been a Newport observer since his arrival in 1979. His graphic novel “Gilmore by the Sea” recorded that hotel’s history and that of the community that surrounded it. A University of Portland graduate, he contributed to newspapers in Oregon and California before settling here. Cameron will share stories from the Gilmore’s history and more.

Newport's Theresa Wisner is the author of the memoir "Daughter of Neptune," in which she recounts fishing the most perilous seas in the world in search of the love of her father. Wisner is a chief steward at the Oregon State University R/V Oceanus.

“This night of storytelling will serve to culminate the VAC’s two-month creative focus on the Oregon coastline,” says Webb. “Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and visit the three galleries and media room before they close on Sunday.”



The following week, the arts center hosts a talk on “Documenting Our Area’s Biodiversity,” starting at 6:30 p.m. on October 3, put on by the MidCoast Watersheds Council.

How can we find out the biodiversity in our part of the world?

A “BioBlitz” is an intense period of biological surveying in an attempt to record all the living species within a designated area. Conducted by groups of scientists, naturalists, and volunteers, these events are an increasingly powerful way to establish a baseline and conduct ecological monitoring that may otherwise not be feasible. It is also an opportunity for local people to learn more about the life around them from professions. At the October 3rd MidCoast Watersheds Council Community Meeting, Ian Throckmorton will present on the practice of BioBlitzing, as well as the use of the species documentation program called iNaturalist.

Ian Throckmorton is an Oregon State Uuniversity graduate with a degree in Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences, and whose work is focused on conservation and education. Along with a general discussion of BioBlitz practices, Ian will be presenting information and results of the numerous BioBlitz events that have taken place along the Oregon Coast over the past few years. By the end of the presentation, participants will not only understand what a BioBlitz is, but also why and how they may carry out events of their own.

The presentation happens on the upper floor of the Newport Visual Arts Center in Nye Beach, at 777 NW Beach Drive. Refreshments will be provided. Following the presentation, a MidCoast Watersheds Council Board meeting will begin. Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted