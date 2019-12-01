Big Surf and Lots of Sun This Week on Oregon Coast; Sneaker Wave Advisory

Published 01/12/2019 at 6:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Sun and sneaker waves. That’s the forecast for the next few days on the Oregon coast, as the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning about higher-than-usual waves on Sunday. (Above: sunny and splashy at Fogarty Beach, near Depoe Bay).

It’s been sunny and warm on the beaches Saturday, and that will continue for a few more days – but with some wild surf.

“A building and powerful swell will provide the potential for dangerous sneaker waves along the Washington and Oregon coasts on Sunday,” the NWS said. “Water may rise further up on beaches than observed within the previous 30 minutes and easily sweep unsuspecting beach-goers into the frigid water. A number of sneaker wave incidents and fatalities have occurred under similar scenarios in the past. Please use caution if you plan on recreating on area beaches and avoid jetties on Sunday.”

This is an important time to keep clear of smaller beaches, like those at Oceanside, Gleneden Beach, Nye Beach in Newport and many parts of Lincoln City. Especially dangerous – such as those – are beaches that aren’t very broad and that also have a cliff wall behind you. This will not allow escape if a sneaker wave hits.

Areas with rocky ledges will put on quite a show, however. Look to Depoe Bay, Oceanside, perhaps Cape Kiwanda and much of the Yachats area. All these have viewing spots where you can stay clear of the melee.

The NWS said some offshore gale winds may create more heavy surf later in the week, but that is yet unclear. Forecasts are indicating wave height around 10 to 12 feet this week.

Saturday highs on the Oregon coast reached close to 60. Sunday brings more sun to the beaches with a high around 53 and winds about 10 mph. That will keep it rather chilly.

Monday clocks in at 51 for a high and still plenty of sun – also with similar winds.

Tuesday remains sunny but colder at around 48. Wednesday brings in more clouds but still some sun, and Thursday and the rest of the week remain cloudy and at least slightly rainy. More Oregon Coast Weather. Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour























