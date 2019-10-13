Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Washington Coast, Oregon Coast: Biggest Waves Since Spring Expected, Video

Published 10/13/2019 at 6:23 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Washington Coast, Oregon Coast: Biggest Waves Since Spring Expected

(Oregon Coast) – The whole of the Oregon coast and the Washington coast are set to receive some large wave action later this week that could result in beach hazard warnings. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) offices in Medford and Portland, combined seas of up to 20 feet or more are possible by Wednesday – the largest seas early this year.

Most of this will adversely affect ships out at sea close to the Oregon coast, but depending on the period between those large swells, the NWS may issue beach hazard warnings. Dangerous conditions are definitely possible.

The NWS said a more active pattern kicks in on Tuesday and continues the rest of the week as a series of fronts move across the waters.

There is already a small craft advisory in effect until early Sunday evening, and then wave height calms down considerably. Starting Tuesday, offshore winds along Oregon and Washington begin rising to 25 knots in the afternoon, and through Wednesday waves go from 10 feet to nearly 20 feet high. Later on Wednesday the timing reaches 12 seconds, which will likely make for somewhat hazardous conditions on the beaches.

Thursday and Friday see combined seas quite possibly rising up to 23 feet, but slightly less at 20 feet on the southern half of the Oregon coast and up on the Washington coast.

“Vigorous fronts will reach the area Tuesday night through Friday,” the NWS said of the Washington coast. Similar sentiments were expressed about the Oregon coast as well.

Plenty of rain is coming for the valley sections of northwest Oregon, and this could add up.

“Given these rainfall amounts will be spread out over several days, mainstem river flooding appears unlikely at this point, even at our most flood prone rivers including the Grays River at Roseberg. Nonetheless, rivers will certainly be on the rise and the weather will be reminiscent of many past November days.”

Along the Oregon and Washington coasts, the end result will be good storm watching. Look to spots like Samuel Boardman State Park, Depoe Bay, Yachats and any other rocky stretch along the two coastlines for the best storm watching. See Oregon Coast Weather

