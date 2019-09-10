Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Some Serious Swing on Central Oregon Coast: Big Band Dance in Lincoln City

Published 10/09/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – More than most places, October is a time of transition on the Oregon coast. It can be cloudy or sunny, or perhaps a frustrating bit of both. Or, as the old jazz ditty goes: “we’re in or we’re out of the money. But I’m with you always / I’m with you rain or shine.”

It’s in that spirit of changing gears that the Lincoln City Cultural Center hosts a Big Band Dance on Saturday, October 12, where you could hear timeless standards like that tune.

Three sets of big band classics will be rendered by the Lincoln Pops Orchestra, a 25-piece band that really knows how to swing (and samba, foxtrot and polka, too). Dance or just sit and listen – the fun starts at 7 pm. Doors open at 6:30.

The Lincoln Pops Orchestra, also known as the Lincoln Pops Big Band, has been performing on the central Oregon coast for more than 30 years, evolving into one of the finest big bands in Oregon. A nonprofit organization, the Lincoln Pops is dedicated to preserving and passing along the heritage of the big band era. They’re inspired by Harry James, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller, Cole Porter, George and Ira Gershwin, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and many more.

This fine rig is led by trumpet artist John Bringetto, playing all types of dance music, including swing, Latin and jazz tunes. Members include current and retired professional musicians, band directors, former high school and college players, and even a few talented local high school students. Every big band needs a great vocalist; the Pops have four and sometimes, guest vocalists too.

The band has a regular gig on the third Thursday of each month at Gleneden Beach Community Hall.

Advance tickets are just $14 general, $12 for seniors (age 60 plus) and $7 for youth (18 and under). LCCC members get $2 off. Northwest beer and wine will be sold separately. To purchase, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org (click “Buy Tickets”), call 541-994-9994, or drop by the LCCC Info Center, open 9 am to 5 pm Thursday through Monday.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center is located within the historic Delake School, 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City. For tickets and further information, drop by the center (open 9 am to 5 pm Thursday-Monday), call 541-994-9994, or check out the website, lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

Hotels in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Lincoln City Maps and Virtual Tours








