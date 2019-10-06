Seaside Event: Ten Ways to Better Enjoy the Oregon Coast Beaches

Published 06/10/2019 at 6:53 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Seaside, Oregon) – Something informative this way comes.

Do you find your trips to the Oregon coast getting into a rut? Looking for new things to explore? Just want some ideas for a more exciting day in the sands? Or do you live on the coastline and feel a tad bored with the beach? (Above: Arch Cape, near Cannon Beach).

June 29 brings a talk to Seaside that may provide your answer. The Angi D. Wildt Gallery in the newly-refurbished historic Beacon Building presents “Ten Ways to Better Enjoy the Beach,” a host of beachy advice from Oregon coast author Andre’ GW Hagestedt.

The talk also helps celebrate the recent opening of the Angi D. Wildt Gallery.

Creator of the Ultimate Oregon Coast Travel book series, Hagestedt is an expert on all manner of obscure details about this shoreline, many of which are featured in the books. They currently cover Seaside, Cannon Beach, Depoe Bay and Lincoln City, with six more planned that cover the other sections of the northern half of the coast. The idea behind the books and the talk is to uncover the overlooked aspects of the beach that can really enhance your experience.

The books are available at Amazon, and at various shops in Seaside, Cannon Beach, Lincoln City, Portland and near Depoe Bay.

Plenty of insider’s tips will be a part of Ten Ways to Better Enjoy the Beach, including ways to keep your trip from going horribly wrong and safety tips that aren’t often discussed. How to find new and hidden beach accesses that can really excite your senses will be talked about, and the wild, weird world of Oregon coast science and nature has much in store that will wow you.

Some of these same ideas can be applied to your own home town too: if you live in Portland, Eugene or The Dalles there are signs to look for that beg further exploration. The talk and many of its suggestions will be relevant to visitors and locals alike.

The Angi D Wildt Gallery opened earlier this year and is located in the Historical Gilbert District of Seaside. It features original and unique works of art by primarily Pacific Northwest Artists, and comes from eight years of Wildt’s experience with other galleries. This space and approach was inspired from a famed gallery in Carmel, California.

Still coming for the gallery and the Beacon Building are some grand opening celebrations, although nothing has yet been scheduled.

Hagestedt is also editor and publisher of the online publication Oregon Coast Beach Connection, which contains about 7,000 pages of coastal information. He’s been covering the coast as a travel writer and reporter for 20 years as of 2019.

There will be a meet ‘n greet and book signing afterwards. The talk is free. 737 Broadway #2. Seaside, Oregon. 541-961-1229. www.angidwildtgallery.com.

