Beer, Science and Beaches at N. Oregon Coast Events: Cannon Beach, Pacific City

Published 12/30/2018

(Pacific City, Oregon) – Beach science and beer: it’s surprising how well the two fit together. (Photo above: a razor clam, courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

Two events this month on the north Oregon coast spotlight the engaging details behind what you see on the sands, including talks on plankton and razor clams. One event, in Pacific City, is part of the Science Pub series, while the other in Cannon Beach happens at the library.

As an interesting aside: both events bring you to towns with a Haystack Rock.

The Cannon Beach Library Lecture series is held the second Wednesday of each month, spotlighting a variety of science and nature subjects relevant to the Oregon coast – useful for both visitors and residents alike. The next talk is coming up on Wednesday, January 9, this time featuring Matt Hunter with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) Marine Resource Program. He presents “Oregon’s Razor Clam Resource; Past, Current, and the Future.”

Hunter, an Astoria-based ODFW shellfish biologist, manages the program along all 360 miles of the Oregon coast. Hunter has worked with ODFW for over 26 years. Through that experience he has gained invaluable expertise and an appreciation for the natural cycling of marine fisheries. To learn more about Matt and his work read http://clatsopnews.com/2017/12/26/matt-hunter-odfw/

According to ODFW:

“Razor clams are harvested by licensed intertidal commercial harvesters. This commercial fishery dates back to the late 1800s and traditionally accounted for a high percentage of the total catch. Today, commercial activity accounts for an estimated 15% of the total razor clam harvest, the remaining harvest is recreational. Razor clam commercial harvest is nearly exclusive to Clatsop beach, which is the only area certified by the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) to sell razor clams for human consumption. Markets for commercial razor clams are mostly local human consumption sales, but also include bait markets.”

The presentation runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach, Oregon.

On Thursday, January 10, Pelican Brewing in Pacific City hosts a talk on plankton and ocean science, put together by the Nestucca, Neskowin & Sand Lake Watersheds Council. The program is called Science Pub, and it features a variety of fascinating subjects – the perfect marriage of intellect and beer.

This time around, Bob Cowen, Director of the Hatfield Marine Science Center, will be giving a talk on plankton and research he is conducting from his vessel off the Oregon coast. It starts at 6 p.m.

Cowen’s work involves a variety of research into ocean ecology, but he also helped invent a new seafaring drone that samples phytoplankton.

As Cowen puts it:

“Research in my lab centers on the ecology and life history of fishes, particularly the early life history of fishes. We have worked extensively on the biological and physical oceanographic processes affecting the retention and transport of larval fishes, in terms of examining larval dynamics, population replenishment, and connectivity. Our research also includes specific aspects of the ecology of larval fishes including vertical migration, growth, survival, and feeding. Besides larval ecology, I have worked on the reproductive and population biology of hermaphroditic (sex-changing) fishes, as well as community ecology of kelp bed systems.”

33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.



