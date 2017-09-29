Big Beer News for Oregon Coast: More Releases, Awards

Published 09/29/2017 at 7:17 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – A variety of new beers are popping on the Oregon coast, along with some heavy-hitter national awards being heaped on locals. Some of the action takes place in Pacific City, while others in Newport.

At Newport's Rogue Brewery, the dead have collided to form a new concoction for the Oregon coast. Dead ‘N’ Dead is a combination of the brewer's Dead Guy Ale and Dead Guy Whiskey barrels. Rogue brewers, distillers and coopers placed Dead Guy Ale in barrels which had previously held Dead Guy Whiskey, made with Rogue Farms ingredients. The beer was then aged for six months, allowing it to soak up flavors and personality from the whiskey barrels.

“We had a lot of fun producing Dead ‘N’ Dead,” said Rogue President Brett Joyce. “We have these amazing tools to work with, from our handcrafted ales and spirits to our whiskey barrels. Our brewers and distillers got resourceful by colliding our most popular beer and spirit to make a new favorite.”

Dead ‘N’ Dead features a strong whiskey nose and added notes of oak and vanilla, with a smooth caramel flavor from the whiskey barrels that balances out Dead Guy Ale’s malty, honey sweetness. Just in time for Fall, Dead ‘N’ Dead will be available for a limited time in 22oz. bottles and available on draft in select locations. Find it near you using the Rogue Beer Finder. For more information: 748 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon. rogue.com. (541) 265-3188

The stork has brought something new to the pelican on the Oregon coast – Pelican Brewing Company in Pacific City, that is. It's a brand new baby beer: the latest in its Lone Pelican Series: Bronze God, Märzen-style Lager or German-style Oktoberfest beer. The deliciously malty lager is available this week in 22 oz. bottles in addition to kegs, 1/6 barrels and on tap at Pelican brewpubs.

Bronze God features an abundance of rich, toasty, rounded malt flavors. A vibrant copper-bronze color attracts the eye, while the floral aroma, deep smooth character and moderate strength keeps you coming back for another taste. A combination of Munich malt, GoldenPils malt, Mt. Hood hops, pure local water and pure lager yeast combine to showcase a classic Pelican beer with a clean, snappy finish. Bronze God is affectionally named in honor of Pelican’s head brewer, Jason Schlebach, who created the autumn treat.

Earlier this month, the European Beer Star competition dealt Pelican Brewing Company a Full House with two Golds and three Silver medals at the prestigious international beer gathering in Nuremberg, Germany.

Pelican’s top-selling beer Kiwanda Cream Ale won the Gold medal in the English-style Golden Ale/Summer Ale category and Beak Breaker captured Gold for Imperial India Pale Ale. Kiwanda Cream has collected 47 medals in its lifetime, and Beak Breaker, new to the Pelican lineup last year, has earned four medals in its first year of production including a bronze last year at the 2016 European Beer Star Awards.

The brewery also took home three silver medals for MacPelican’s Wee Heavy Ale, Tsunami Stout and Captain of the Coast, a barrel-aged version of MacPelican’s Wee Heavy.

"We are incredibly honored by all of these medals but a stand-out for us is that Captain of the Coast takes silver in this hyper-competitive field of barrel-aged strong beers,” said Darron Welch, founding brewmaster, Pelican Brewing Company. “It's a major win for Pelican. We’re eager to share the next batch this month." 33180 Cape Kiwanda Drive.

Pacific City, Oregon. 503-965-7007. www.pelicanbrewery.com.

