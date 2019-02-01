Central Oregon Coast Beachcombing Clinics Dig Up Lincoln City Surprises

Published 01/02/2019 at 4:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Dig deeper into the central Oregon coast with Lincoln City’s Beachcomber Clinics, happening January through February. Local expert Laura Joki, who owns Rock Your World: Pacific NW Gem and Jewelry Gallery, runs these walks on the beach, where you encounter agates, fossils, gemstones, shells, petrified wood and minerals.

Each session starts at a different time: many in the morning but some later in the day. You always meet at the SW 33rd beach access (by the Christmas Cottage). The access is about a block from SW 35th St., which meets up with Highway 101.

Here, you get an initial orientation, and then Joki will guide participants along the beach and help them identify coastal treasures. After the orientation, Joki walks you down the beach and shows off the wide array of fun finds and eye-popping objects lying around in the sands or sometimes embedded in rocks. The clinics last about two hours.

These are free and no pre-registration is required.

What to bring?

“Winter on the Oregon coast can be wet and chilly,” said Explore Lincoln City.

You’ll want to plan for inclement weather and conditions. They strongly urge you bring:

- A warm rain jacket

- Sturdy outdoor shoes

– Gloves

- A sturdy, reusable bag or container for collecting.

Beach safety is extremely important.

“Weather and ocean conditions can be unpredictable on the Oregon coast,” the agency said. “Please practice caution during beachcombing clinics. This includes always facing the ocean, being wary of beach logs and debris, and keeping small children and animals near you at all times.”

The next up is Saturday, January 12 at 9 a.m., and then again on January 26, also at 9 a.m.

In February, it’s February 1 at 3 p.m., February 16 at 2 p.m. and on February 12 p.m. Three happen in March: March 1 at 1 p.m., March 18 at 3 p.m., and March 30 at 1 p.m.

The final three in April are Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 17 at 3 p.m. and April 27 at 11 a.m.

Clinic dates and times are subject to change due to weather conditions. Check back at the Explore Lincoln City site for any cancellations or date changes. For questions call Laura Joki at 541-351-8423. Lodgings in Lincoln City - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City. 171 S.W. Highway 101. 800-527-3925. www.dsandsmotel.com

Inn at Lincoln City. Directly across the street from D River Wayside. 1091 SE 1st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. (541) 996-4400. Website here.

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging. High panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms. 1301 NW 21st Street, Lincoln City, Oregon 97367. Toll Free 800-662-2101 or 541-994-2101. www.seahorsemotel.com

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted