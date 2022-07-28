N. Oregon Coast Science Outdoors: Rockaway Beach Hosts Beachwalk Aug 12

(Rockaway Beach, Oregon) – Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition and its eyes-on-the-ground group CoastWatch have created a lot of good things along the Oregon coast by preserving them, and then making double sure they're preserved. Most of this goes on behind the scenes, unbeknownst to most Oregonians. Every once in awhile, they feature an event with their public face that is somewhat irresistible – really eye-opening. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)

This is one of those.

Oregon Shores is putting on a beachwalk in Rockaway Beach that will talk about the natural history of the Oregon coast and the ecology of this beach in particular. It features rather famed local expert Stewart Schultz, an author and a fount of information on coastal ecology of the Pacific Northwest, taking place on August 12.

Everyone meets at Manhattan Beach, just north of Rockaway Beach: connecting up with Stewart and CoastWatch Volunteer Coordinator Jesse Jones at 8 a.m. at Manhattan Beach State Recreation Site.

“While waiting to get started, you can check out the plaque dedicated to George Diel, one of Oregon Shores’ founders,” organizers said in a press release.

Schultz is author of "The Northwest Coast: A Natural History," a book that looks into the rich synthesis of geology, climatology, and oceanography as it dives into what kinds of animals and plants exist on the West Coast. The scope of this is gigantic, covering California, the Oregon coast and the Washington coast, providing deep insights into the relationship between sea and land.

It's this kind of powerhouse of knowledge you'll get access to while walking this pleasant and sprawling north Oregon coast beach.

“We’re offering an invaluable opportunity for anyone interested in the natural history of Oregon’s shores,” organizers said.

The walk will cover everything from the low intertidal to the high beach, and not just in Rockaway Beach but aspects relevant to the Oregon coast and Washington coast. There will be copious time for questions during this event, which you'll probably need.

“Stewart Schultz has a wealth of information to offer about beach ecology, and is happy to answer questions, so we’re allowing plenty of time - three hours (although of course you can peel off early if need be),” Oregon Shores said. “Jesse Jones will be along to relate this natural history perspective to CoastWatch monitoring, and answer questions about CoastWatch reports or other aspects of the program.”

The event is free and open to all, but it's advised to register for the event so they will know who is coming. To register, or for more information, contact Jesse Jones at (503) 989-7244, [email protected]

