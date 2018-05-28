Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

N. Oregon Coast's Famed Cannon Beach Sandcastle Fest Returns June 9

Published 05/28/2018 at 6:35 PM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

N. Oregon Coast's Famed Cannon Beach Sandcastle Fest Returns June 9

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – The 51st Annual Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest is just around the corner for the north Oregon coast, coming up on Saturday, June 9. It’s the oldest competition of its kind in the northwest and certainly the most high-profile event on the entire Oregon coast, even more so for the sleepy hamlet of Cannon Beach itself.

Dozens of teams of professional sand sculpture artists, amateur groups and families descend on this part of the north coast to construct remarkable creations in the sand over the course of the day. The Masters division teams compete for cash prizes and construct large, elaborate creations often utilizing construction forms similar to those used for pouring concrete in order to accomplish their monumental size.

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere else
In Cannon Beach:
Winter rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for spring, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night - stormwatch deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; spring specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights - stormwatch, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - stormwatch deals
In Yachats, Florence
Great spring deals; find lodgings not listed anywhere else

The fun has been extended to other days beyond the actual sandcastle building. Cannon Beach has made a weekend of it, starting on June 8 and ending on Sunday, June 10. The sand sculpture contest on Saturday is the highlight of the weekend, but visitors will find plenty of other activities to keep them busy. Weekend to-do's include the Sandcastle Parade on Friday afternoon; a beach bonfire with live music on Saturday evening; and the Singing Sands 5K fun run and walk on Sunday morning. Judging of the sandcastles begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, making 4 – 6 p.m. the best time for viewing the completed sculptures. The tide will determine how long the sculptures last.

How the contest began is a strange and somewhat tragic tale, beginning with the tsunami of 1964 that washed out the bridge and main access to Highway 101. Once the bridge was rebuilt, Cannon Beach discovered many visitors were ignoring the town. The first contest was mainly locals, publicized only slightly in an experimental effort to see what could get tourists coming back. See the full story: N. Oregon Coast History: Tsunami Tragedy Started Cannon Beach's Sandcastle Festival.

The schedule:

Friday, June 8, packets and pails will be available at the Cannon Beach Visitor Information Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., there’s the Sandcastle Parade, downtown along Spruce and Hemlock.

On Saturday, June 9, the American Legion Pancake Feed happens at 8 a.m. (1216 S Hemlock). The sandcastle contest begins at noon, with final judging and awards at 5:30 p.m. Cars need to be off the beach an hour later.

From 7 – 10 p.m. there’s live music with Thistle & Rose on the beach near the 2nd Street beach access. A beach bonfire there gets underway at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, June 10, the Singing Sands 5K Fun Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. with the check-in on the beach near the 2nd Street beach access.

Make lodging reservations early for this popular weekend as hotels typically sell out all rooms in advance. Day-trippers should plan on arriving early. The Sandcastle Contest is the only day of the year when the beach is used for parking to accommodate the large crowds, but cars must be off the beach by 6:30pm to avoid potential issues with the incoming tide. For information on the Cannon Beach Sandcastle Contest or information on how to participate, contact the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce at (503) 436-2623. For lodging information, visit cannonbeach.org. ---- Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

Oregon Coast Lodging





More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Trippy Tidbits of N. Oregon Coast History You Didn't Know
Seaside has been a tourist hotspot since the 1880s
N. Oregon Coast's Famed Cannon Beach Sandcastle Fest Returns June 9
The fun has been extended to other days beyond the actual sandcastle building, June 8 to 10. Cannon Beach events
Seaside Riots of '62 and '99: Crazed Oregon Coast History, Video
The Great Riot of '62 and the Spring Break Riot of '99 were anomalous. Cannon Beach, Astoria
Remarkable Oregon Coast Changes: the Eating and the Fattening of Stonefield B...
A slightly secret beach spot with a face that can change drastically at times. Yachats
Video: Oregon Coast Travel Traffic, Gas Prices, Advice
Worst evening commute traffic will be Thursday and Friday. Sciences
Free Camping Day At Some Oregon Coast State Parks
State Parks Day happens throughout Oregon on June 2. Weather
Big Hotel Makeovers as Oregon Coast Lodging Company Expands, Makes Waves
It's beginning to change things in other areas as it has expanded its operations to the central coast. Seaside, Depoe Bay, Lincoln City, travel
Razor Clamming and Traffic Updates for Oregon Coast
Razor clamming reopens in Lincoln County; construction on Hwy 30 and at Tillamook. Lincoln City, Newport, Yachats

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details