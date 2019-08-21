Three Wild Beaches With Luxury Hideouts in Central Oregon Coast's Lincoln County

Published 08/21/2019 at 10:43 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Yachats, Oregon) – Cozy, comely and cajoling: the three words that come to mind with three particularly engaging vacation rentals on the central Oregon coast and the beaches that surround them. At southern Lincoln County, where the coastline gets increasingly dotted by vast, intricate rock structures until they max out into one gigantic shelf, it’s an intriguing set of beach adventures. In the midst of them, some manmade structures truly stand out. Some of these are places to lay your head at night that are close to all the action.

Out of some of those, there are these three vacation rental homes, each with their own remarkable layers of sandy exploration and unique means of repose. Where the chaos of the waves meets the seasonal wonders of Seal Rock, Waldport and Yachats: from summers of rockhounding and winters of strange finds to exquisite surroundings.

Just a tad north of Yachats and a few miles south of Waldport you’ll find the Dream Sea Chalet, smack dab in the middle of a rugged coastal rain forest and just across the road from the soft, sandy beaches of this part of the central Oregon coast. A short drive down the way and the beaches turn to Yachats’ well-known basalt rocky shelves, with their startling and stark beauty along with constant wave drama.

Inside the home, you get a full view of these magical woods, where the sounds of birds dominate the world and the sight of deer and other critters is an almost daily occurrence.

Both luxurious and rugged is the Dream Sea Chalet, where custom woodwork accentuates the whole woodsy feel. It hosts up to eight people, and you can hear those soothing waves from this lovely place. Two levels give way to three bedrooms, topped by a wood-burning fireplace and tall glass windows that bring the forest to you.

Other amenities: wi-fi, cable TV, DVD, French doors and a garden hot tub. Dream Sea Chalet (503) 528-7480.

What seems at first a mild-mannered guest cottage buried inside a gargantuan, stunning and modern mansion turns out to be a somewhat sprawling beauty that hosts up to five people. Sitting along this particularly calm and sandy stretch that’s incredibly close to Driftwood Beach State Park, you’re cloistered in the middle of a whispering forest of thick greens and cool ocean breezes. An open area with soaring glass ceilings allows you soak in this view in a way that’s almost like being right down there by the waves. Unless, of course, if it’s stormy then you have the howling winds around you and the raging surf to gawk at from the safety and comfort of the house.







The Driftwood Beach Guest House features its own pathway to this beach, where sandy treasures abound. In winter, at nearby Seal Rock, there are ghost forests to discover: the 4,000-year-old remnants of a stand of sitka spruce that became preserved by sand and soil covering it millennia ago.

Other fun amenities: two stories, an outdoor deck, a small kitchen and a shower/tub combo. Winter rates can be as low as $75 per night. The Driftwood Beach Guest House (503) 528-7480. All of these rentals are part of Oregon Beach Vacations' roster of homes.

A bit farther up the central Oregon coast, beyond Waldport, the Berry Nice Beach House undersells itself with the name. It’s more like Insanely Nice, but you can’t make a decent pun out of that. Three stories of oceanview home look out over Ona Beach and its coveted agate-hunting possibilities, with massive picture windows allowing you to soak in all the beauty, or you can entertain outdoors on the deck with its dining accouterments.

Below, the intriguing rock structures of Ona reveal themselves in winter, looking like a row of alien pods waiting to be awakened. Tidepool life is about as truly alien as you get, and it’s in abundance here. Particularly picturesque is the little bridge crossing the creek. Next to all this is Brian Booth State Park and Beaver Creek, with its wild nature opportunities and kayaking down the rugged waterway.





A large kitchen and another indoor eating room have awesome ocean views, but the living room feels like an oceanic theater with its seating and couch. The whole thing sleeps five with three bedrooms. A load of modern and classic furnishings abound here. Berry Nice Beach House (503) 528-7480.

