Beachy Dating Advice: Three Wowing Central Oregon Coast Make-Out Spots

Published 05/01/2019 at 3:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Newport, Oregon) – Whether it's trying to find a place to really impress someone on a first date or provide a little zing into an ongoing relationship, the Oregon coast is hard to beat. Though there’s a lot that’s cliché about romantic getaways along the shoreline, and it’s easy to veer into very unsurprising territory (Above: 15th St. ramp, Lincoln City).

So, what can you do on these beaches that is different and really romantic? This article looks at three places on the central Oregon coast to wow and woo that first date in a very singular way (while in a previous article suggested North Oregon Coast Romantic Surprises).





Pier at South Beach. Newport has tons of lovely beach area, but not a lot that’s unpopulated unless you’re wandering at night. One spot, however, is a manmade beauty by day or night, sitting on the other side of the bay from Newport.

Park in or around the marina, close to the south jetty, and you’ll find a pier stretching out a hundred feet or so into Yaquina Bay. Mostly, you’ll find crabbers and their crab pots – if you find anyone at all. But at night there’s usually not a soul here. The lights of the bayfront shimmer and twinkle on the water, and the sound of the waves in the distance is quite lulling. Cuddling together to keep warm in this somewhat exposed spot is another kiss-inducing plus. Lodgings in Newport - Newport Virtual Tour





SW 15th Street Beach Ramp, Lincoln City. In many ways, this central Oregon coast spot doesn’t stand out for natural beauty or the possibility of being really alone. In fact, it’s sort of the opposite: there’s a lot of people on this one, with their cars, and it’s a tad on the greasy side because of the oil from the auto traffic.

However, the fact it allows cars on the beach offers some unique opportunities for interesting romantic moments. Hit this beach later at night, and you’ll likely find yourselves alone. Slip in your sweetheart’s favorite romantic, slow dance tune into your vehicle’s CD player or I-pod port. Then engage in a gushy slow dance on the sand with the surf nearby.

You’ll be the hero for what appears to be a spontaneous tender moment and for thinking outside the box.

After dark, the ramp is lit up in an especially lovely way, and either the sloped pavement or the stairway will make for a nicely atmospheric stroll down to the beach should you decide to not take your vehicle down there.

If you do take a rig that’s not well equipped for driving on the sand, be careful to stay on the wet and hard parts, and watch for the mushy sections. It’s quite easy to get stuck here.

During the day, this spot does provide some fascinating rocky areas at the tideline, which can yield engaging tide pool life. Lodgings in Lincoln City - Lincoln City Virtual Tour











Intoxicatingly Lovely in Lane County. In that 20-mile or so stretch of central Oregon coast between Yachats and Florence, there are copious possibilities for finding yourselves the only two people on the beach. Even on the busiest of weekends, it’s not hard to find a chunk of sand to yourselves. It’s a smorgasbord of kissy-kissy possibilities.

Various hidden accesses lie next to better-known spots like Ocean Beach Picnic Area, Ten Mile Creek or Neptune State Park. These are all hidden enough and even rough enough in landscape as to make them largely unusable at night, unless you’ve got a really good flashlight. But even then things get so dark and bumpy it’s a tad comfortable for a totally romantic vibe. However, this all depends on how adventurous the two of you are.

Daylight provides a whole lotta lovin’ opportunities around here, however.

On the southern side of the little blob-like hill of Ocean Beach Picnic Area sits Rock Creek Campground and Roosevelt Beach. Just south of the campground and the bridge over the creek you’ll find some hidden accesses trailing off through the shrubbery. These lead to parts of Roosevelt Beach, which is one seriously enchanting tract of sand mixed with rocky structures. You’ll pretty much never find anyone here.

This beach, like many along this area, is not wide. So these are big no-no’s during high tide events or stormy conditions. But the big plus is that they’re surrounded by high bluffs from which to watch the tidal melee while smooching. Along this part of 101 sit many little overlooks, which make this an awesome spot for wintry dates as well, especially if you want to remain hidden from the elements in your car. And what can be more perfect than making out in your car with a wild beach view, as the wind and rain batter your rig? Lodgings in Yachats - Lane County Virtual Tour











