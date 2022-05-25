Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Lincoln City Adds Beach Wheelchairs, Mobi-Mats to Central Oregon Coast

Published 05/25/22 at 6:45 PM PST
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – For those with movement disabilities, going to the Oregon coast can be a frustration. But in Lincoln City, those seven miles just became a little more miracle-like (as per its old slogan) and they are now more accessible. Lincoln City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Explore Lincoln City and Public Works have teamed together and brought in two beach wheelchairs for public use along with three portable Mobi-Mats that allow better access.

On Tuesday, May 31, the three agencies get together for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10 a.m., to commemorate the new installations. It happens at SW 51 St. at the beach access at the bottom of the road, in what is the Taft neighborhood.

The mobility mats will be installed at three different locations from Memorial Day through Labor Day: SW 51st St. in the historic Taft District, the D River Wayside in the Delake District and the SW 33rd St. in the Nelscott District. They are ADA compliant, portable, non-slip and roll-up, which create temporary pathways that make beach access better. They are 100 percent recycled polyester and are salt-water resistant. The ocean blue mobility mats are 450 feet long and six-and-a-half feet wide.

The central Oregon coast town also acquired two beach wheelchairs, with a third one on the way. These will be available year-round for free.

“Accessibility has long been a priority in Lincoln City,” said Jeanne Sprague, Lincoln City Parks and Recreation director. “The addition of the Mobi-Mats and beach friendly wheelchairs extends an invitation to our beaches to everyone.”

These beach wheelchairs are specifically designed to make traveling across sand and other soft surfaces possible. They feature large, balloon-type tires that allow for added stability and ease of rolling. Beach wheelchairs allow people with limited mobility to travel over sand, shells and rocks to visit Lincoln City’s beautiful Taft Beach and Siletz Bay. Daily rentals are available at SW 51st St. in the historic Taft
District. Funding for one of the wheelchairs was granted from the Oregon Coast Visitors Association.

Lincoln City joins the ranks of other Oregon coast towns that lend these out, including Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita and Pacific City.

“We strive to surprise and delight all of our guests,” said Ed Dreistadt, director of Explore Lincoln City. “We’re proud to improve the accessibility of our seven miles of beach to more guests through continued investment in mobility options.”

Kevin Mattias, ADA coordinator for Lincoln City, said the Mobi-mats were originally created to provide access to people using devices such as wheelchairs and walkers.

“People of all abilities will benefit, making Lincoln City’s beaches more inclusive,” he said.

To utilize these, see the Lincoln City parks website.

