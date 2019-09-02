Oregon Coast Beach Cleanup in March Now Registering Volunteers

Published 02/09/2019 at 4:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – March 23 is the day of SOLVE's Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup, where thousands of volunteers scour the Oregon coast and nearby waterways of debris and litter. Registration has now begun for the event.

Volunteers can now sign up on the SOLVE website for any of the 45 locations along the Oregon coast.

Each year, tens of thousands of pounds of garbage and flotsam are removed by participants, mostly stuff left by winter storms that dump large amounts onto beaches. Presented by AAA Oregon, the SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup welcomes families, schools, business groups, and volunteers of all ages to join together in cleaning Oregon's beaches on that Saturday morning.

It all begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Every spring and fall, volunteers from across Oregon head to the beach as part of SOLVE's twice-annual coastwide cleanups. This home-grown tradition has benefited both people and wildlife alike, supporting clean seas and healthy communities. You can join SOLVE this March to help protect the coast for present and future generations.

"Thousands of pounds of marine debris, both from Oregon and across the Pacific basin, wash ashore on our iconic beaches each year, threatening the health of our wildlife and coastal communities," said Jon Schmidt, SOLVE Program Coordinator. "While this is a worldwide problem, local citizens have the power to make a difference here on our own beaches."

Since 1984, over 260,000 volunteers have removed an astounding 3.6 million pounds of debris from Oregon's beaches. This debris comes in many forms, from the single bottle cap littered on the beach to a thousand-pound commercial fishing net. A recent study published in the journal Science indicates that about 8 million metric tons of plastic are entering the ocean globally each year, the equivalent of five bags of trash for every foot of coastline in the world. With this number on the rise, the impacts on the ocean and coastlines are high.

Originally known as the SOLV Oregon Beach Cleanup, in recent years the organization changed its name to SOLVE.

The beach cleanup sites cover all of Oregon’s 364 miles of coastline, from Fort Stevens State Park near Astoria to Harris Beach in Brookings. For more information and to see a list of cleanup sites, visit solveoregon.org or call 503-844-9571 x332. Oregon Coast Lodgings for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted