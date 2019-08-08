New Glamping Resort on Southern Oregon Coast Takes Outdoor Luxury to New Heights

Published 08/08/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Coos Bay, Oregon) – A startling and eye-popping new way of camping on the south Oregon coast opened up earlier this year: the angular and chic Bay Point Landing in Coos Bay.

This isn’t rugged and rustic – it’s a whole new layer of glamping. Think futuristic architecture in a vacation rental cabin. This unique resort sits along a mile of rather off-the-beaten-path waterfront of Coos Bay, offering cabin and airstream rentals. It contains 11 Scandinavian-style cabins, 13 Airstream campers, 147 RV sites and an ultra modern clubhouse with indoor pool and other luxuries. The clubhouse itself looks like Frank Lloyd Wright meets Star Trek, but with wooden accents.

They call it a retreat and it certainly is tucked away, sitting on a stretch of lower Coos Bay that’s 103 acres of pure nature by way of thick forest and soft sands. Touted as one of the largest natural estuary in the U.S., it’s home to activities such as kayaking, excellent clamming and stand up paddle boarding. The outer beach area of Coos Bay is also known for some of the best agates on the Oregon coast.

All the individual campsites are linked by a variety of walking trails, which create borders between the camp spots and in turn lead the walker to the beaches.

The entire landscape and the architecture were designed by R&A Architecture and Design. Bay Point Landing’s cabins and clubhouse are inspired by the area’s natural surroundings offering outdoor enthusiasts a modern respite after a day’s adventure.

"Bay Point Landing blends the lush landscape of Oregon’s South Coast with a glass and wooden oasis in the clubhouse and pre-fab cabins,” said Christian Robert, Co-Founder and Principal of R&A. "The backdrop afforded us a palette unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. We’ve taken the pristine landscape and dotted it with campsites and beachfront terraces, mixing outdoor access, natural beauty and community space to form a sanctuary by the sea.”

The entire operation is a stone’s throw from a variety of stunning state parks as well as Bandon Dunes golf course. Bay Point Landing is typified by sleek and minimalist furnishings, even in the cozy and decidedly retro Airstreams. Those seeking relaxation can enjoy the resort’s new charred-cedar and glass clubhouse with full-height windows and elevated deck, allowing for an expansive view in all directions. Anchoring the site, the clubhouse amenities include a heated saltwater indoor pool, well-being center, fire pits, and sea view terraces. Outdoor decks and terraces provide space to enjoy the

natural beauty of the bay and invite shared experiences.

Surrounding you are a particularly engaging southern Oregon coast bay, the lush forests and of course the Pacific Ocean. But the manmade amenities in Coos County are also a sizable draw. Plenty of food and wine opportunities are knocking on these cabin doors.

Nightly rates for cabins start at $129/night and $149/night in the Airstreams. To

reserve accommodations in advance visit, https://www.baypointlanding.com/.

























