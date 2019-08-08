Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

New Glamping Resort on Southern Oregon Coast Takes Outdoor Luxury to New Heights

Published 08/08/2019 at 5:53 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

New Glamping Resort on Southern Oregon Coast Takes Outdoor Luxury to New Heights

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials even in summer
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Check each listing for specials
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some Deals even in summer; great packages
In Lincoln City:
Major price drops on some dates and some lodgings
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Specials can still be found
In Newport:
Includes exclusive listings not found anywhere
In Waldport
New amenities offered; specials
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials; lodgings not listed anywhere else

(Coos Bay, Oregon) – A startling and eye-popping new way of camping on the south Oregon coast opened up earlier this year: the angular and chic Bay Point Landing in Coos Bay.

This isn’t rugged and rustic – it’s a whole new layer of glamping. Think futuristic architecture in a vacation rental cabin. This unique resort sits along a mile of rather off-the-beaten-path waterfront of Coos Bay, offering cabin and airstream rentals. It contains 11 Scandinavian-style cabins, 13 Airstream campers, 147 RV sites and an ultra modern clubhouse with indoor pool and other luxuries. The clubhouse itself looks like Frank Lloyd Wright meets Star Trek, but with wooden accents.

They call it a retreat and it certainly is tucked away, sitting on a stretch of lower Coos Bay that’s 103 acres of pure nature by way of thick forest and soft sands. Touted as one of the largest natural estuary in the U.S., it’s home to activities such as kayaking, excellent clamming and stand up paddle boarding. The outer beach area of Coos Bay is also known for some of the best agates on the Oregon coast.

All the individual campsites are linked by a variety of walking trails, which create borders between the camp spots and in turn lead the walker to the beaches.

The entire landscape and the architecture were designed by R&A Architecture and Design. Bay Point Landing’s cabins and clubhouse are inspired by the area’s natural surroundings offering outdoor enthusiasts a modern respite after a day’s adventure.

"Bay Point Landing blends the lush landscape of Oregon’s South Coast with a glass and wooden oasis in the clubhouse and pre-fab cabins,” said Christian Robert, Co-Founder and Principal of R&A. "The backdrop afforded us a palette unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. We’ve taken the pristine landscape and dotted it with campsites and beachfront terraces, mixing outdoor access, natural beauty and community space to form a sanctuary by the sea.”

The entire operation is a stone’s throw from a variety of stunning state parks as well as Bandon Dunes golf course. Bay Point Landing is typified by sleek and minimalist furnishings, even in the cozy and decidedly retro Airstreams. Those seeking relaxation can enjoy the resort’s new charred-cedar and glass clubhouse with full-height windows and elevated deck, allowing for an expansive view in all directions. Anchoring the site, the clubhouse amenities include a heated saltwater indoor pool, well-being center, fire pits, and sea view terraces. Outdoor decks and terraces provide space to enjoy the
natural beauty of the bay and invite shared experiences.

Surrounding you are a particularly engaging southern Oregon coast bay, the lush forests and of course the Pacific Ocean. But the manmade amenities in Coos County are also a sizable draw. Plenty of food and wine opportunities are knocking on these cabin doors.

Nightly rates for cabins start at $129/night and $149/night in the Airstreams. To
reserve accommodations in advance visit, https://www.baypointlanding.com/.










More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

August and September in Yachats, Florence: Oregon Coast Summer Preview
An incredible array of outdoors, food and fun events. Yachats events
Late Summer in Manzanita, Garibaldi, Netarts, Tillamook County: N. Oregon Coa...
Tillamook events, Manzanita events, Pacific City events, Netarts, Oceanside, Garibaldi, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
N. Oregon Coast's Tolovana Inn History of the Cannon Beach Icon, Part 2
A long and storied history, one that goes way back beyond its construction in the early '70s
New Glamping Resort on Southern Oregon Coast
Takes Outdoor Luxury to New Heights This isn't rugged and rustic - it's a whole new layer of glamping
Masses of Dead Crab Parts on Oregon Coast Puzzling Beachgoers
Loads of crab shells and their parts are being found and it's leaving more questions than answers for many. Sciences. South coast
ODOT Network Issues Affecting Oregon Coast Road Alert Tweets
An automated system feeding TripCheck updates to Twitter is broken down. Weather. South Coast
Teeny, Tiny Oceanside a Multi-Layered N. Oregon Coast Experience
A trippy tunnel, a strange tree, a lighthouse, agates, secret beaches and astounding homes
Lincoln City Shines in August, September: Central Oregon Coast Event Preview
It's haunted, it's scandalous, it's full of outdoors activities and there's lots of food and music. Lincoln City events

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details