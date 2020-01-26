Bandon Crab Fest Party Adds a Second Day at New Southern Oregon Coast Favorite

Published 01/26/2020 at 9:50 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Bandon, Oregon) – The year 2019 brought many great things for the southern Oregon coast town of Bandon, including the inaugural Bandon Crab Fest. The instantly high-profile event was created as a means to be a "rotating fundraiser," with the proceeds from that initial crustacean gathering being awarded to the Bandon Historical Museum. (Photo above: crab boats off the north coast, courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

2020 brings on the fun again, this time with a collaborative partnership with the Bandon Chamber of Commerce. Fellow seafood lovers and wanderers of the Oregon coast will get together again on February 22 and 23 for the second annual Bandon Crab Fest, now extended as a two-day event after the first one proved so popular.

Organizers say those with seafood allergies have the option of prime rib available, leaving little excuse to not bounce on down to this beachside party.

Crabbing is an integral part of the Bandon community, and this event was created to celebrate and honor that longtime tradition. This year’s fundraising efforts will go to the Bandon High Industrial Arts vocation class and scholarships.

With another day added comes expanded fun. Some of Bandon’s favorite musicians will entertain throughout each meal. Saturday night’s dinner is enlived with dancing, music and all kinds of frivoloity, while Sunday afternoon brings easy listening and a mellower flavor and vibe. Saturday night’s fun happens around dinner time, while Sunday’s spread goes from noon throughout the afternoon.

Ticket prices vary from $45 for an individual up to a table of eight for $450. Ticket details are found at www.bandoncrabfest.com.

It all takes place at Old Town Farmers Market. 250 1st Street SW. Bandon, Oregon. 541-347-9616.

Saturday Schedule:

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.: The crab dinner is on. If for some reason crab is not available (such as due to unforeseen issues in the cab industry) a substitution will be made. If you’re allergic to shellfish you can substitute this for prime rib.

6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.: Hecktic Week. This energy-packed duo entertains with powerful vocals and beat-driven grooves. It’s a foot stomping and soul touching sound that is a blues-influenced infusion of nostalgic country, folk, and rock.

8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.: Johnny Wheels & the Swamp Donkeys. The diversity of the members’ musical backgrounds becomes evident as the worlds of R&B, Soul, Jazz, Funk, and Rock are blended under a Blues umbrella.

Sunday Schedule: doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Noon: crab dinner (until 5 p.m.).

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Caught Red Handed. This local band is known for their strong three-part vocal harmonies, flashy solo instrumental breaks, and quirky on-stage conversation. They like to engage the audiences and work hard at making each performance a fun experience for all.

2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Jeff Kloetzel. Influenced by many musical genres including pop, rock, folk, blues and contemporary island, there should be something for everyone in Jeff’s set list.

For further details and lodging packages see https://bandon.com/crab-fest/.

























