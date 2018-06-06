Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Weird, Puzzling Balls of Goo Identified: Oregon Coast, British Columbia

Published 06/06/2018 at 11:22 PM PDT - Updated 06/07/2018 at 3:22 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

Weird, Puzzling Balls of Goo Identified on Oregon Coast, British Columbia

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – They were weird. They were puzzling. They were kind'a gooey. And for awhile the possible answers were all over the map. Literally, in two distinct ways: with the possible answer and with the locale. These mysterious “beach balls” had been found in British Columbia, Canada and the Oregon coast. (Photos courtesy Haystack Rock Awareness Program).

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some free night offers
In Cannon Beach:
Enticing rates, free night offers
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Special prices for early summer, free night offers
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
How to get a free night; varied deals
In Lincoln City:
Exclusive listings; early summer specials
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
A lot of stunning oceanfront whale watching
In Newport:
Special offers, free nights, spring deals
In Waldport
Low spring rates - new amenities offered
In Yachats, Florence
Great early summer deals; lodgings not listed anywhere else

It all started with the Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) in Cannon Beach. They starting noticing little, sort of squishy balls of something showing up in the area. No one there knew what it was; no one had seen it before. Daily investigations of the beach kept yielding samples of the semi-gooey stuff, which they brought back for study, or at least documentation.

HRAP spokesperson (and beach kingpin) Kari Henningsgaard said one of the program’s volunteers discovered it on April 9, and a mystery was born.

“We asked the Seaside Aquarium and Tiffany Boothe guessed it to be a compound tunicate - possibly stubby stalked compound tunicate,” Henningsgaard said. “Fawn Custer of Coast Watch also guessed it was a tunicate. Citizen scientist Stephen Grace thought they were bryozoan colonies, and guessed them to be Pectinatella magnifica. Eric Owen, land steward for the North Coast Land Conservancy, found them to be inconsistent to what he had experienced that species to look like.”

Then, it turns out, biologists in British Columbia had also been puzzling over what became nicknamed “beach balls.” Among them, a marine biologist from southern Canada known as the Marine Detective on Facebook joined in the search, posting her own shots of the round oddities, those from Cannon Beach, and from other locales.

Her real name is Jackie Hildering, and she zoomed into scientific discovery action mode.

“Okay, this one is driving we marine nerds crazy,” Hildering wrote on FB. “What are these ocean balls?! I first noted them in April 2016 in Port McNeill, British Columbia, and this year known documentations include: Haystack Rock Awareness Program in Oregon and Cyndi Browne in Port McNeill.”


Then the answers slowly came. Another biologist in the province had examined them under the microscope and figured out they were likely egg masses from a kind of sea worm called the Pile Worm or the Clam Worm. Technically: a polychaete worm by the real name of Nereis vexillosa. Other marine brains chimed in and confirmed.

So why were these showing up just now along the west coast of the continent?

Hildering doesn’t think that was the case.

“There’s nothing out there in the ocean that was causing them to come in,” she said. “They’ve probably been coming in all along. It’s just now that humans are noticing.”

There’s simply a lot of stuff out there in the ocean, and it’s hard to notice everything that’s coming in with the tides, she said.

The clam worm itself lives just a little ways offshore, probably just beneath the breakers you see coming in. They reproduce by ejecting parts of their bodies, which then eventually fertilize the eggs the females have released into the same area of water (known as a mating swarm.) The fertilized mass drops to the ocean floor and grows to about the size of an egg.

Clam worms are often used for bait and will squirm like crazy when captured. They also pack some powerful jaws for such small creatures and can bite when handled. You needn't worry about them being on bad behavior if you're swimming in the ocean, however.

Mating is done in winter and spring and dependent on darkness. If these egg masses wash up again in the area, it will be next season. Where to stay in this area - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours

Oregon Coast Lodging



Weird, Puzzling Balls of Goo Identified on Oregon Coast, British Columbia

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

 

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

 



Coastal Spotlight


LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

N. Oregon Coast Town Undergoes Some Tourism Changes
Seaside Convention center gets a makeover, a new tourism director
Weird, Puzzling Balls of Goo Identified: Oregon Coast, British Columbia
These mysterious 'beach balls' had been found in British Columbia, Canada and the Oregon coast. Science
Three Oregon Coast Towns Drop Fourth of July Fireworks This Year
All three are in Tillamook County: Manzanita, Pacific City and Neskowin
Bug Chicks and Bounty on the Bay Fishing Tournament on N. Oregon Coast
Major fishing festival in Garibaldi and an appearance by the famed Bug Chicks in Manzanita. Garibaldi events, Manzanita events
Central Oregon Coast Summer Programs Include Lighthouse Tours, Guided Walks
An amazing array of summer activities in and around the Yachats area. Yachats events
Jellyfish Encounter at Oregon Coast Aquarium Allows You to Touch
Newport's Oregon Coast Aquarium has a new means of living out yet another oceanic fantasy. Kids, science, Newport events
N. Oregon Coast Guided Hike to Top of Neahkahnie Mt. Promises Amazing Scenery
On June 8, World Oceans Day is celebrated in an exhilarating manner. Manzanita
Strange Weather Cousins on the Oregon Coast: Green Flash and the Novaya Zemlya
Sunsets are always a much anticipated moment on the Oregon coast, but some rare conditions give an extra big show. Sciences

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 

Oregon Coast Lodging
Rentals
Specials

Dining

Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Travel News

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

Virtual Tours, Maps
Deep Details