Published 09/17/2019 at 5:33 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

Autumn Brings Star Parties and N. Oregon Coast History Program

(Seaside, Oregon) – A famed history program on the north Oregon coast begins its season again and the engaging star parties held by OMSI in the Gorge and the Coast Range hold their final event.

Opening its fourth season of History & Hops, the Seaside Museum brings filmmaker, musician and artist Ron Walker to the Seaside Brewing Co. at 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 26 to share two films of bygone days in Astoria.

In “Astoria in the 1950s with Liisa Penner” the viewer sees Astoria through the eyewitness account of the young girl, Liisa Penner, who is now the archivist at the Clatsop Historical Society. She recalls her youthful days of roaming the town of Astoria, riding on the ferries and working in the Koffee Kup restaurant her mother owned during those years.

Shot in the late 1980's, "Astoria, The Last Rivertown" is a collage of Walker’s filming and interviewing local residents who share their impressions and memories. Artists, fishermen, historians, and infamous Captain Jack are featured. Showing Astoria and its residents in a ‘current’ setting that is now almost 40 years old, this film has become a piece of history in itself.

Originally from Portland, Walker now lives in Seattle and Astoria. He has been shooting and editing films since the 1970s. He also creates the graphics and composes the music for his films, often playing all the instruments in the compositions. He enjoys making films about people and their hobbies and passions. His passion is for anything related to transportation and history.

“Anything that moves,” Walker said. “I love the way that music and moving images go together.”

On September 21, the universe gets one last serious set of eyes for the season from OMSI and the Rose City Astronomers. On that night, the two groups host the OMSI Star Party: Autumnal Equinox Celebrations at Rooster Rock State Park in the Columbia Gorge and L.L. Stub Stewart State Park in the Coast Range between Seaside and Portland.

You will gaze at the heavens from either park starting at sunset. The party is free with $5 parking per vehicle parking fee. From beginners to experts of all ages, here's your opportunity to view the stars and other objects through a variety of telescopes. Viewing highlights include Jupiter, Saturn, and more.

Rooster Rock State Park is located 22 miles east of Portland on I-84 just east of Sandy River at exit 25. To reach L.L. "Stub" Stewart State Park, take US-26 west of Portland and turn right on OR-47. The event starts at sunset and is free with $5 parking per vehicle. Warm clothing and a flashlight with red light are recommended. Personal telescopes and binoculars are welcome.

On the scheduled day of each OMSI Star Parties, it is suggested that interested visitors check back here for possible weather-related cancellations. Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours









 

