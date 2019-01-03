Author Appearance and Kids Story Time at Oregon Coast's Lincoln City

Published 03/01/2019 at 3:23 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Lincoln City provides many distractions during spring break, and this March is chock full of them. One Oregon coast author shows up to discuss his latest book at the library, while a story time event for kids brightens things up at the local history museum.

Spring break in the central Oregon coast town starts off with a fun take on history for kids – and those a tad older.

Kids of all ages are invited to Story Time at the Museum with storyteller, Doug Force, at the North Lincoln County Historical Museum on Saturday, March 16, from 2 - 3 pm.

This Story Time at the Museum’s theme will be “Water of Life.” Doug Force takes everyone on a journey through “Water of Life” themed books. Force has decades of teaching, educational, and storytelling experience and makes the stories come alive. Get out of the rain and cozy up in the Mildred and Marie Children’s Room for this event.

Driftwood Public Library in Lincoln City has just announced that C.D. Harper will be returning to visit the library from on Sunday, March 31 at 3 p.m., to talk about his new book of short stories titled Is It Always Tomorrow?

Slavery existed in the United States for nearly 300 years. While the institution was abolished following the terminus of the Civil War in 1865, the aftermath of this atrocious practice is still felt to this day in American society. Harper’s new collection was written to demonstrate the contradiction of this aftermath in American society.

CD Harper

Each of these short stories is a mere peek into what this most basic contradiction demanded of its people during the 1850’s and 1860’s prior to the Civil War. Most Americans think slavery ended with the Civil War, and it did. But its impact on the way Americans think about themselves and the way they think about others is so strongly embedded into the American psyche that John F. Kennedy said this country was willing to “pay any price, bear any burden, meet any hardship, support any friend, oppose any foe to assure the survival and success of liberty.”

Harper decided to write this collection as an attempt to further educate people about American diversity and why it makes America great: “If one looks at the total of American literature or read about the history of this very diverse country, very little had been written about the experience of those diverse people. Slavery is central to that diversity. So, I write about it. Hoping they will enhance someone’s understanding of American, land of the free.”

A gripping collection that will leave readers flipping back to the beginning to make sure they didn’t miss any details, Is It Always Tomorrow? is an astounding social commentary on one of the most prevalent issues in our society today.

C. D. Harper is a retired Professor of Theatre Arts and Dance, California State University, Los Angeles, where he served as Chair of the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance, Founding Executive Director of the Harriet and Charles Luckman Fine Arts Complex, Founder of the Luckman Jazz Orchestra. He also served as Executive Assistant to the President of the University. He received an undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois, and a Master and Ph.D. from St. Louis University. Dr. Harper has published two novels: Covenant and Face the Unknown. He resides in Gleneden Beach.

Harper’s appearance is a free event and open to the public. Any questions may be directed to Ken Hobson by phone (541-996-1242) or via e-mail (khobson@lincolncity.org). Driftwood Public Library is located on the 2nd floor of Lincoln City’s City Hall building at 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City, adjacent to McKay’s Market.

