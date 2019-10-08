August and September in Yachats, Florence: Oregon Coast Summer Preview

Published 08/10/2019 at 5:23 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Yachats, Oregon) – On the central Oregon coast, the little towns of Florence and Yachats are exploding. An incredible array of outdoors, food and fun events are happening along this really unique 25 miles over the next two months.

To start off, the area is packed with weekly and almost daily nature events. Hikes around Cape Perpetua, the Yachats Farmer’s Market, kayak tours and all kinds of bio blitzes happen left and right (see the Yachats / Florence events calendar for the full list). Then car events, a pie social, music and much more dot the landscape of this part of the central Oregon coast.

Here is a preview of August and September’s delights.

August 31. Yachats Ladies Club Labor Day Pie and Ice Cream Social. It starts at 11 a.m. and goes until it’s gone. Yachats Ladies Club pie socials are famous for their astounding variety of delicious pies. Each slice is a generous 6th of a pie; adding a scoop of ice cream is optional. A variety of beverages will also be sold. Yachats Ladies Clubhouse. 286 West 3rd Street. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3205.



August 24. Yachats Big Band Dance. Come out for this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month from 7 pm to 9 pm. Special summer dates. Adults $5.00; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3626. http://www.yachatsbigband.com



September 6 – 8. Fall Blues Car Show & Shine. Registration check-in is Friday afternoon from 3-7 pm and Saturday from 8 am to Noon. After dinner Saturday there will be a dance with live music by the Purple Cats at 8 pm until. Times vary. Held at the Yachats Inn (lawn and Teahouse). Yachats, Oregon. http://www.fallbluessns.com/

September 21. Great Oregon Fall Beach & Riverside Cleanup, Yachats Area. Help scour the beaches of stuff and junk. 10 a.m. Dozens of coastal cleanup projects are picking up marine debris and litter before it ends up back in the ocean. All events are free, open to the public and family friendly. 10 a.m. Every main beach access along the Oregon coast. https://www.solveoregon.org.

Florence

September 8. Be Natural Documentary Narrated By Jodie Foster. bout Alice Guy-Blanche the first female filmmaker. She completed her first film in 1896 Paris, she was not only the first female filmmaker, but one of the first directors ever to make a narrative film. 12:30 p.m. City Lights Cinema, 1920 Highway 101. Florence, Oregon. https://www.citylightscinemas.com.

September 13 - 14. Annual Community-Wide Garage Sale. Think of it as your own personal episode of the famous “American Pickers” TV show. Shoppers are you looking for bargains? Of course. And what fun to have an entire community sharing their goodies. Florence, Oregon. FlorenceChamber.com, 541-997-3128.

September 13 – 14. Rods ‘N Rhodies Car Show. Florence will be in top gear and revved-up for you during the 12th Annual Invitational Rods ‘N Rhodies Car Show. The main event takes place Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m on Bay Street in Old Town. Includes a classic Saturday night cruise, a poker walk and raffles with lots of prizes, best-in-show merchant awards and a People’s Choice award for cars, and themed music both days by DJ Russ Strohmeyer in Historic Old Town Florence. Friday hosts an all-comers “Kool Car Stand-Around” show-and-shine at the Port of Siuslaw parking lot at the east end of Bay St. with food and music. Florence, Oregon. FlorenceChamber.com, 541-997-3128.

September 21. Great Oregon Fall Beach & Riverside Cleanup, Florence area.. Help scour the beaches of stuff and junk. 10 a.m. Dozens of coastal cleanup projects are picking up marine debris and litter before it ends up back in the ocean. All events are free, open to the public and family friendly. 10 a.m. Every main beach access along the Oregon coast. https://www.solveoregon.org.

