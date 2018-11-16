Three Charming, Atmospheric N. Oregon Coast Buildings You Have to See

Published 11/16/2018 at 6:59 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection Staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – You're walking all over history in the north Oregon coast region of Astoria and Warrenton. You can barely take a step without bumping into something old and even significant. Or, take a drive a ways south and at Rockaway Beach you’ll find some serious charmers.

Here are three examples of some standouts in the vacation rental world of the Oregon coast that you must see to believe.





Clementine's Bed and Breakfast - Astoria. This is technically two buildings. An engaging historic experience, topped off by fine foods. There's even a vacation rental available next door. It’s a stately Victorian where each room is stylishly decorated in a mix of Asian and European furnishings, with flowers from their private garden. All rooms have private baths, luxury linens and some with fireplaces or Jacuzzi tubs. Views of Columbia River, mountains or city. Guests can meet others in the common area in the afternoon for complimentary beverages. Free wi-fi, cable TV. Large open gourmet kitchen area where breakfast is a multi-course event.

Next door is the historic 1852 Job Ross vacation rental, which was used as a Moose Temple lodge and a Mormon church over the decades. That one sleeps 4 to 6. There’s a kitchen, many historic amenities, multiple bedrooms, bath. Look for free parking on this north Oregon street – a bit of a treasured find. 847 Exchange Street. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-2005. Website.

Historic House in Hammond – 580 Russell. 6000 square feet of north Oregon coast history. This 1905 beauty actually housed officers and their families from Fort Stevens for about 50 years.

On its vacation rental management page it’s known as the 580 Russell St. house, but it’s better known as the Commander’s Quarters. It was, after all, featured on the show Ghost Adventures. The management company running it, Beach House Vacation Homes, says nope, it’s not actually haunted. People get carried away with the legends of old buildings, it seems.

Also, it contains all the wonders of the modern world. There’s even a basement “meeting room” where military commanders huddled together and strategized, now a recreation paradise of fun. Amenities include: widescreen TV, pool table, free wireless throughout and beautiful wicker furniture gracing the beautiful wrap-around deck. Six bedrooms and room for six cars. Main floor has one queen bedroom and one full bathroom w/shower. Second floor has three queen bedrooms and one king bedroom with two bathrooms. Attic level has two twins in entry way. Rental office in Seaside: call 800-995-2796. Website here.



Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental. A beautiful and brand new addition to the north coast town that's just four blocks to the beach. An even quicker walk to downtown Rockaway Beach. A turnaround driveway is one highlight. Open plan floor gives way to spacious kitchen and bar area, with dining room and living room. Also comes with a Jacuzzi, bath and shower. Other amenities include TV/DVD, propane barbecue, DVD collection, books and games, patio furniture, firepit, Dish TV and washer and dryer. A very private back deck that includes a barbecue and firepit. Lovely front porch. One king bed, two queens and one blow-up mattress. Enjoy close access to beaches, quick drive to Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Bay, crabbing, fishing, Manzanita's long beaches. Many awesome restaurants in the area. Through Beach-Break Vacation Rentals, LLC (office in Nehalem). 503-368-3865. Website here.

