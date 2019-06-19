N. Oregon Coast Summer: July Preview of Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach

(Seaside, Oregon) – Get ready for a rollicking summer on the north Oregon coast, as the Clatsop County towns of Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach kick out the jams when it comes to beachy fun. Fourth of July celebrations abound, theater events and outdoor festivals are a plenty, and there’s lots of music everywhere.

This preview takes you from June through August in these north Oregon coast towns.

Every Friday Through September. Couples Massage Instruction Workshop. For this 90-minute Experience, one partner will serve as the massage "receiver"; one partner will be the massage "giver" and under the direction of the massage therapist instructor. In this introduction to massage workshop, you will learn ways to communicate with your loved one, the general principles of massage, and multiple massage techniques using different parts of your body to avoid fatigue -- the number one complaint when giving a massage. 2 p.m. $87 per person. Sea Spell Massage. 115 W Nelchena St, Cannon Beach, Oregon. (541) 819-0579.

June 21 – August 31. Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None. Dates and times vary. Ten strangers, apparently with little in common, are summoned to a remote island off the coast of Devon by the mysterious U.N. Owen. What the guests do have in common is a wicked past they’re unwilling to reveal and a secret that will seal their fate. $20 or $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling 503-436-1242, at the theatre box office or online at https://coastertheatre.com/. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242.

June 23 – 30. Miss Oregon Pageant. Official preliminary to the Miss America Pageant. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-8585. Website here.



June 27. Learn to Surf Camp. This one-day Learn to Surf Camp, held by the Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, is designed for beginners who are confident in swimming abilities and not afraid of the cold Oregon waters. Surfing takes place on the gentle breakers of Short Sands Beach located at Oswald West State Park. Soft top surfboards are provided along with transportation, helmet, and lunch. 9 a.m. Bring your wetsuit, swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen. Led by Mike Kadi and assisted by Water Safety Instructor, Justin Smith. Cost to participate is $65 per person, or $50 for resident. Limit of 10 students per session, call Sunset Empire Park & Recreation at (503) 738-3311 to register. Or register online at Sunsetempire.com.

June 28 – September 1. Nunsense. When the Little Sisters of Hoboken discover that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, has accidentally poisoned 52 of the sisters having succumbed to botulism after eating vichyssoise they are in dire need of funds for the burials. The sisters decide that the best way to raise the money is to put on a variety show, so they take over the school auditorium, which is currently set up for the eighth grade production of “Grease.” Dates and times vary. $20 or $25. Tickets can be purchased by calling 503-436-1242, at the theatre box office or online at https://coastertheatre.com/. Coaster Theatre Playhouse. 108 N Hemlock Street, Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-1242.

June 29 - June 30. Seaside Volleyfest. This annual event hosts top juniors teams from all over the state. Seaside, with its long flat beach, has been a premier site to host tournaments in the NW. On the beach at Seaside, Oregon. http://www.npbeachvolleyball.com/seaside-volleyfest

June 29. Ten Ways to Better Enjoy the Beach. Geared towards visitors as well as locals, the talk also helps celebrate the opening of the Angi D. Wildt Gallery on Broadway Ave. The talk is given by Oregon coast author Andre’ GW Hagestedt, and takes place at the gallery at 4:30 p.m. How to really put some zing into your beach explorations, plus safety tips not often discussed and ways to keep your trip from going wrong. The talk is free. 737 Broadway #2. Seaside, Oregon. 541-961-1229. www.angidwildtgallery.com.

Fourth of July Fireworks, Astoria. Over the waterfront beginning at dusk. Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-6311.

July 4. Seaside 4th of July Fireworks Celebration. One of the largest fireworks shows on the West Coast. Enjoy a 25-minute extravaganza timed to music (tune your radio to KSWB 840 am for synchronized music) down at the Seaside beach. The festivities start at dusk, which is about 10 p.m. Throughout the rest of the day, enjoy the 4th of July Parade, Old Fashioned Social, and more. Website here. 503-738-6391.

4th of July Parade. View the parade along it’s route from 12th Ave heading South on Holladay, turning West onto Broadway then North on Columbia, East on 1st and finishing at Necanicum Dr. 11 a.m.Website here. 503-738-6391.

4th of July Old Fashioned Social. With food, music, games, a hilarious cake walk, silent auction, face painting, and much more, there’s much to do for the whole family. 11 a.m. Seaside Museum. 570 Necanicum Dr. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. seasidemuseum.com.

Cannon Beach Independence Day Celebrations. No fireworks here because of the wildlife refuge at Haystack Rock, but plenty of other fun. 11 a.m.: Parade through town with veterans, windin north up Spruce and back south down Hemlock with participants throwing candy and dog treats to spectators and their pets. Head to the fire department for hot dogs, tours, kids activities and a chance to spray the fire hose starting at 1pm. Cannonbeach.org.

Great Puffin Watch. Haystack Rock Awareness Program provides interpreters and spotting scopes to help visitors see Tufted Puffins and other birds, learn about tidepool life and discover ways to protect all of these amazing creatures. These volunteers will be on the beach near Haystack Rock July 3-5, 8-10:30am. Find more information at friendsofhaystackrock.org/protect-our-puffins/.

Cannon Beach Library Book Sale. Thousands of books will be available at bargain prices during the library's annual book sale. The event will be open July 4-7, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Cannon Beach, Oregon. Cannonbeach.org.

July 5. Treasure the Beach Cleanup. Volunteers meet on the Prom and are supplied with bags and gloves. Parking is available along Broadway, in the public parking garage on Avenue A, and the public parking lot on 1st Avenue, as well as along city streets. 8 a.m. Seaside, Oregon. Website here.

July 8 – 12. 17th Annual Summer Art Camp. A huge array of art classes spread throughout town. Cannon Beach, Oregon. https://www.cannonbeacharts.org/summerartcamp2019



July 11. Learn to Surf Camp. This one-day Learn to Surf Camp, held by the Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, is designed for beginners who are confident in swimming abilities and not afraid of the cold Oregon waters. Surfing takes place on the gentle breakers of Short Sands Beach located at Oswald West State Park. Soft top surfboards are provided along with transportation, helmet, and lunch. 9 a.m. Bring your wetsuit, swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen. Led by Mike Kadi and assisted by Water Safety Instructor, Justin Smith. Cost to participate is $65 per person, or $50 for resident. Limit of 10 students per session, call Sunset Empire Park & Recreation at (503) 738-3311 to register. Or register online at Sunsetempire.com.

July 20. 53rd Seaside Beach Run. Several races and activities like a 5K and 10K beach run, timed and non-timed 5K walks on the historic Promenade in Seaside, and a free “Kid’s Sand Dash” for children under 12 years old—with prizes awarded in several age groups. 7 a.m. Seaside, Oregon. Registration

July 25. Learn to Surf Camp. This one-day Learn to Surf Camp, held by the Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, is designed for beginners who are confident in swimming abilities and not afraid of the cold Oregon waters. Surfing takes place on the gentle breakers of Short Sands Beach located at Oswald West State Park. Soft top surfboards are provided along with transportation, helmet, and lunch. 9 a.m. Bring your wetsuit, swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen. Led by Mike Kadi and assisted by Water Safety Instructor, Justin Smith. Cost to participate is $65 per person, or $50 for resident. Limit of 10 students per session, call Sunset Empire Park & Recreation at (503) 738-3311 to register. Or register online at Sunsetempire.com.

August 8. Learn to Surf Camp. This one-day Learn to Surf Camp, held by the Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, is designed for beginners who are confident in swimming abilities and not afraid of the cold Oregon waters. Surfing takes place on the gentle breakers of Short Sands Beach located at Oswald West State Park. Soft top surfboards are provided along with transportation, helmet, and lunch. 9 a.m. Bring your wetsuit, swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen. Led by Mike Kadi and assisted by Water Safety Instructor, Justin Smith. Cost to participate is $65 per person, or $50 for resident. Limit of 10 students per session, call Sunset Empire Park & Recreation at (503) 738-3311 to register. Or register online at Sunsetempire.com.

August 22. Learn to Surf Camp. This one-day Learn to Surf Camp, held by the Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, is designed for beginners who are confident in swimming abilities and not afraid of the cold Oregon waters. Surfing takes place on the gentle breakers of Short Sands Beach located at Oswald West State Park. Soft top surfboards are provided along with transportation, helmet, and lunch. 9 a.m. Bring your wetsuit, swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen. Led by Mike Kadi and assisted by Water Safety Instructor, Justin Smith. Cost to participate is $65 per person, or $50 for resident. Limit of 10 students per session, call Sunset Empire Park & Recreation at (503) 738-3311 to register. Or register online at Sunsetempire.com.

August 24. Hood to Coast Relay Finish Line. The Hood to Coast Relay is almost 200 miles long, stretching from Mt. Hood to the Oregon coast. The 1,050 teams of 12 runners, 3600 volunteers, and all the teams’ supporters come to the Hood to Coast Relay Finish Line at the beach in Seaside to celebrate the big finish with food, a beer garden, music, awards and more. Seaside, Oregon. 503-292-4626. https://hoodtocoastrelay.com/htc/relay-info/.

August 29. Learn to Surf Camp. This one-day Learn to Surf Camp, held by the Sunset Empire Parks & Recreation District, is designed for beginners who are confident in swimming abilities and not afraid of the cold Oregon waters. Surfing takes place on the gentle breakers of Short Sands Beach located at Oswald West State Park. Soft top surfboards are provided along with transportation, helmet, and lunch. 9 a.m. Bring your wetsuit, swimsuit, towel, and sunscreen. Led by Mike Kadi and assisted by Water Safety Instructor, Justin Smith. Cost to participate is $65 per person, or $50 for resident. Limit of 10 students per session, call Sunset Empire Park & Recreation at (503) 738-3311 to register. Or register online at Sunsetempire.com.

Astoria Events

June 22 – 30. Astoria Music Festival. Various classical performances around town. See http://amf2020.org/. 503-325-9896.

June 29. Great Race Pit Stop in Astoria. The Great Race 2019 will be on the west coast, going from Riverside, California to Tacoma, Washington during their 9-day, 2,300 mile adventure later this month. Astoria will be the locale for a morning pit-stop on Saturday, June 29, at the Barbey Maritime Center with 120 competing automobiles arriving in one-minute intervals between 10 a.m. and Noon. Astoria, Oregon. www.greatrace.com.

July 12 – 13. Tenor Guitar Gathering. Mark Josephs' 10th annual Tenor Guitar Gathering. Classical performances. 6 p.m. Free. Performing Arts Center. 588 16th Street, Astoria, Oregon. http://tenorguitargathering.info/

July 21. In Their Footsteps Speaker Series. Speakers and topics change each month. Visitor Center Netul River Room. 1 p.m. Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. Fort Clatsop. 92343 Fort Clatsop Road. Astoria, Oregon. http:// www.nps.gov/lewi.

July 22 – 26. Junior Naturalists Summer Camp. Join the Wildlife Center of the North Coast for a week of outdoor fun at its first ever youth summer camp. 3rd and 4th grade. During the week, campers will visit wetlands, forests and other habitats at the center, then learn about the animals and plants that call these ecosystems home. Campers will have the opportunity to design and create models of animal adaptions, write and draw about living things native to the Pacific Northwest and play games to find out more about local species. Fees/Admission: $150 per camper. Pre-registration required. There are a limited number of scholarships available. Astoria, Oregon. 503-338-0331. http://www.coastwildlife.org.

