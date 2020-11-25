Astoria's Special Holiday Shopping Event Heats Up N. Oregon Coast

Published 11/25/20 at 4:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Astoria, Oregon) – The north Oregon coast town of Astoria has always been a hotspot for simply wandering its streets and taking in that old timey atmosphere. Now, those streets ring in the holidays with a new vibrancy and innovative approach to shopping.

Astoria-Warrenton Chamber and Downtown Association (ADHDA) recently announced its annual holiday shopping offers, as well as a way to help small businesses on the Oregon coast.

North coast shoppers can have a blast while finding unique gifts – as well as keeping their money here where it supports local businesses and bolsters the economy. The Astoria area is full of unique shops offering one-of-a-kind gifts all year round, and holiday shopping campaigns serve as a wonderful reminder for residents and visitors alike to take full advantage of all that our small business community has to offer.

The Astoria Downtown Historic District Association and Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce encourage you to think local this year.

“Now more than ever we encourage everyone to put your money where your heart is by supporting local businesses,” said ADHDA Director Sarah Lu Heath. “These shops and service providers invest in our area year-round and strive to bring us the products we want and need. When you shop local, you sustain our remarkable community.”



Shoppers are encouraged to explore and discover the unique gift items offered by local retailers through two programs this year. Businesses have incorporated safety measures such as a one-way path through the store, limited capacity, and handwashing stations at the entrance. Many have also added the option to call-in or online ordering, curbside pickup options for pre-orders, and private shopping appointments.

Shop Local, Shop Plaid: The ADHDA’s multi-stop shopping incentive program is back and expanding to give shoppers the opportunity to get out earlier, avoid crowds and get ahead of the postal rush if sending gifts to family out of the area. Shoppers can earn their Shop Plaid Bags from November 15-28 by presenting three downtown receipts at a bag pick-up location. Each person who earns a bag will also be entered to win a grand prize package including $10 gift certificates from dozens of downtown shops.

Discover Downtown: A local shopping trail that will guide shoppers throughout Astoria to discover shops, items, and services they may not have realized were there before. This is a passport type experience using the customer’s mobile device for contactless check-in. For each purchase a shopper makes at a unique store during the promotion (Dec 7-31), they will get entered into a drawing to win weekly prizes and the grand prize getaway to McMinnville, Oregon. There is no app to download to get started on the trail, simply sign up at experience.travelastoria.com after December 7.

Visit astoriadowntown.com for more details on these and other holiday offerings this season. With the inclusion of places to shop, eat, stay and play in Astoria and Warrenton, shoppers have many options on where to spend their dollars locally. See how much of your holiday list you can fill nearby, then keep it up all year long. Don’t forget to take some time for yourself, too – plan a staycation outing to visit our attractions, pamper yourself at the salon, or enjoy the muddy boot season on a local trail.

Hotels in Astoria/Seaside - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted