Astoria's Pier 39 Saturday Market Returns to Oregon Coast

Published 05/08/22 at 7:25 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Astoria, Oregon) – Another year, a second season of the Oregon coast's latest addition to its outdoor summer markets. The Pier 39 Saturday Market in Astoria just opened up again this weekend, running every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Every week brings more local artisans from around the north Oregon coast and south Washington coast, selling crafts, artwork, and useable goods. (Photo courtesy Hanthorn Cannery Museum)

All this takes place right outside the Hanthorn Cannery Museum, a historic presence in the middle of a historic pier that once served up plenty of canned tuna, fueling the beginnings of Astoria.

Organizers say returning vendors include Astoria Soap and Clew Bay Leathers. It's a triumphant return to the north Oregon coast, after a rather high-profile start last year with its inaugural season. It runs through October 8, making for a fun, family- and dog-friendly activity that takes place rain or shine.

Put together by the Hanthorn Cannery Foundation last year, the organization's Peter Marsh talked to Oregon Coast Beach Connection at the time regarding the new startup venture. It was a handful of vendors, an undertaking still in its early stages, propelled forward by a group of hardy entrepreneurs taking risks. Exactly what was going to happen back then Marsh did not know.

“We'll see where it goes,” Marsh told Oregon Coast Beach Connection.

Visitors can enjoy the views of this historical pier, the free Hanthorn Cannery museum, restaurants and “other activities that make Pier 39 a special and unique experience.” It's the foundation's way of raising money and awareness about its efforts to preserve Astoria's history of its fishing and canning industry.

“Pier 39 is bustling with activity in the summer months and the market organizers feel that this market will be a positive event for craftspeople and the public,” Marsh said.

The complex is over 140 years old, originally part of the Bumble Bee Cannery production line – back when Astoria was filled with such over-the-water canneries. Most of those no longer exist, but it's why you see all those pilings trailing off into the Great Columbia River from Astoria's waterfront.

Pier 39 is one of the few that still remain, and the Hanthorn Cannery is itself a museum dedicated to depicting that rough-and-tumble past

Forging ahead, the market is still actively seeking more vendors. Anyone interested in having their own table can message the market on its Facebook or Instagram pages to reserve a space. Vendors pay only $20 per week, which is a fundraiser for the Hanthorn Cannery Museum. This helps improve and maintain the museum, as well as allow it to stay open and free to the public year round.

For more information, call Laurie Kruczek at (541) 497-3622 or email lauriekruczek@gmail.com.

Hotels in Astoria - Where to eat - Astoria Maps and Virtual Tours





MORE PHOTOS BELOW























More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted