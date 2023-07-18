Astoria's Great Columbia River Crossing Oct. 8: Register for Oregon Coast Run Soon

(Astoria, Oregon) – Every October, Astoria swells with thousands of people either zipping along at a quick pace or other people watching them do so. It's the Great Columbia Crossing 10K run / walk and the date has been set for October 8 this year.

The longest continuous truss bridge in North American is here on the north Oregon coast, and this is where the Great Columbia Crossing takes place. Registration opened two weeks ago, said Astoria Chamber of Commerce spokesperson Regina Wilkie, and already is halfway filled up with over 1,800 of the 3,500 spots taken.

Every year, those 3,500 are shuttled to the southern end of the Washington coast and Dismal Nitch, then setting their sights (and running shoes) on the Astoria-Megler Bridge. As always, the entire bridge is shut off to all traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., which lets runners concentrate on the run instead of worrying about this being their last visit to the Oregon coast.

There is a 200-foot incline as the bridge rises above the shipping channel, making for incredible views of the Columbia Rivers' comings and goings as well as the river mouth. In fact, walkers are encouraged to take advantage of the slower pace and take in the sights while crossing, as the chamber has competitive runners start before walkers.

“Many participants share that this is one of their favorite annual traditions and it is approachable for families as well as experienced runners seeking a challenge,” Wilkie said.

You're nearly 200 feet above the Oregon coast's northernmost river at one point along the bridge.

The Great Columbia River Crossing is an Official USA Track & Field Certified Event (#OR22006JH). All participants will be timed via electronic chip.

Afterwards, you can utilize the race packets' clam bucks – the race's own currency you can spend in the timeless town. After the run, you'll want to pay the sights and the cuisine a visit.

“Registrants receive clam bucks as part of their race packet – a program that encourages participants to visit local participating businesses to spend these tokens, each worth $1,” Wilkie said. “The event is coordinated by the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce with assistance from more than a dozen local agencies.”

You Can Volunteer

The Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce relies on volunteers helping out with some 100 shifts over the four-day event. They are currently putting a call for volunteers. If you are interested in being a part, sign up to volunteer at www.greatcolumbiacrossing.com.

Registration is $45 (includes electronic timing). It includes free parking with the shuttle bus to the start of the race; your bib number, and snacks and water at the end of the race. You also get 5 - 10 “Clam Bucks” worth $1 each can be redeemed at participating Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce businesses from Oct. 5 to 11, 2023.

TRAVEL INFO and TRAFFIC ADVISORY:

During the event, the Astoria-Megler Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic to add safety for participants, volunteers and others helping on the bridge. The closure will occur for approximately 2.5 hours during the event, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Any participants remaining on the bridge portion of the course will be picked up shortly before 11 a.m. so that lanes can be reopened for vehicles. The communities around the bridge encourage non-event travelers to take a little more time that morning before checking out of their hotels, enjoy a leisurely breakfast, shopping and exploring before hitting the road to avoid the delay and congestion around the bridge. For more information about the region, and local lodging options, visit www.travelastoria.com

Contact: (503) 325-6311. Or in person 111 West Marine Drive, Astoria, OR 97103







