Rescue in Seaside: Officials Remind Public of Oregon Coast Rip Current Dangers

Published 6/12/24 at 6:35 a.m.

By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection





(Seaside, Oregon) – Coastal officials are reminding those vacationing on the beaches of the dangers of the ocean, after three surfers were sucked into a rip current at Seaside. One of the largest, most popular beaches of the Oregon coast can have its hazardous moments. (Above: courtesy photo of the rescue)

Seaside Fire & Rescue (SF&R) said it received a call on Monday, June 10 that someone needed a water rescue, arriving shortly after at 12:40 p.m.

“As a preventive effort, one on-duty lifeguard had entered the water to contact three surfers and notify them they were in a rip current when the lifeguard tower noticed two of the surfers were hanging on to each other,” the agency said. “The tower staff then quickly dispatched SF&R who arrived on scene just a few minutes later.”

Responders encountered three surfers struggling against the powerful rip current. SF&R lifeguards, along with two water team members on a jet ski, quickly snatched the group out of the water. The surfers were safely brought back to shore, requiring no further medical attention.

The lifeguard’s timely intervention prevented a potential emergency.

Also on the scene was a U.S. Coastguard helicopter out of Air Station Astoria.

“It is best practice to check in with lifeguards to ask for current conditions,” SF&R said. “The SF&R Lifeguard program begins Memorial Day weekend and typically runs through the Labor Day Holiday.”

SF&R as well as the City of Seaside want to reiterate that rip currents can form completely without warning.

Oregon coast officials such as Oregon State Parks and Seaside Aquarium say that rip currents can appear as dark, choppy water.

“Any time you see debris and foam floating out to sea, chances are you have found a rip current,” say officials. “Avoid the area.”

If you are caught in a rip current, don't panic.

“Swim parallel to the beach until you are out of the current, then head for the beach,” they said.

Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

