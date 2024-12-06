Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches


Rescue in Seaside: Officials Remind Public of Oregon Coast Rip Current Dangers

Published 6/12/24 at 6:35 a.m.
By Andre' Hagestedt, Oregon Coast Beach Connection


(Seaside, Oregon) – Coastal officials are reminding those vacationing on the beaches of the dangers of the ocean, after three surfers were sucked into a rip current at Seaside. One of the largest, most popular beaches of the Oregon coast can have its hazardous moments. (Above: courtesy photo of the rescue)

Latest Coastal Lodging News Alerts
In Seaside:
Includes exclusive listings; some specials in winter
In Cannon Beach:
Includes rentals not listed anywhere else
In Manzanita, Wheeler, Rockaway Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Pacific City, Oceanside:
Some specials for winter
In Lincoln City:
Some specials for winter
In Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach:
Some specials for winter
In Newport:
Look for some specials
In Waldport
Some specials for winter
In Yachats, Florence
Some specials for winter
Southern Oregon Coast Hotels / Lodgings
Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals

Seaside Fire & Rescue (SF&R) said it received a call on Monday, June 10 that someone needed a water rescue, arriving shortly after at 12:40 p.m.

“As a preventive effort, one on-duty lifeguard had entered the water to contact three surfers and notify them they were in a rip current when the lifeguard tower noticed two of the surfers were hanging on to each other,” the agency said. “The tower staff then quickly dispatched SF&R who arrived on scene just a few minutes later.”

Responders encountered three surfers struggling against the powerful rip current. SF&R lifeguards, along with two water team members on a jet ski, quickly snatched the group out of the water. The surfers were safely brought back to shore, requiring no further medical attention.

The lifeguard’s timely intervention prevented a potential emergency.

Also on the scene was a U.S. Coastguard helicopter out of Air Station Astoria.

“It is best practice to check in with lifeguards to ask for current conditions,” SF&R said. “The SF&R Lifeguard program begins Memorial Day weekend and typically runs through the Labor Day Holiday.”

SF&R as well as the City of Seaside want to reiterate that rip currents can form completely without warning.

Oregon coast officials such as Oregon State Parks and Seaside Aquarium say that rip currents can appear as dark, choppy water.

“Any time you see debris and foam floating out to sea, chances are you have found a rip current,” say officials. “Avoid the area.”

If you are caught in a rip current, don't panic.

“Swim parallel to the beach until you are out of the current, then head for the beach,” they said.

Hotels in Seaside - Where to eat - Seaside Maps and Virtual Tours

MORE SEASIDE BELOW



MORE PHOTOS BELOW






Booking.com











More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....


Coastal Spotlight


Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Mystery on N. Oregon Coast After Calls for Help Heard at Oceanside, Possible ...
There may or may not be missing people after a search

Florence, Oregon's Rhody Fest Gears Up for May's Big Start on Central Coast
117th edition for its run of May 16 to 19. Florence events

Lincoln City's Guided Exploriences of Cascade Head Dig Deep Into Wilds of Ore...
First one starts May 1 and run through Oct. Lincoln City events

More Mobi-Mats for Oregon Coast Sands at Lincoln City, Seaside
Lincoln City and Seaside have both added more Mobi-Mats. Travel tips, weather

California Man Dies After Falling Off S. Oregon Coast Cliff Near Natural Brid...
The man had become separated from his wife on the trail. Brookings

Seasonal Beach Monitoring for Contaminants Begins on Oregon Coast
Keeping an eye on coastal beaches for bacteria. Marine sciences

Seaside's Corgi Takeover Brings 100s of Little Beasties to Oregon Coast in June
June 29 expect at least 500 corgis waddling the beach. Seaside events

Bloated, Dead Humpback Whale Filmed Offshore Before Washing Up on Oregon Coas...
If the cause of death is known, how long it's been dead: includes video of floating near Rockaway Beach. Marine science


Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright © Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted