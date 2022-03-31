Astoria Dining Pass Gives Exclusive Menu Items for April on N. Oregon Coast

Published 03/31/22 at 5:45 PM PST

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Astoria, Oregon) – A new kind of yummy adventure begins April 1 on the north Oregon coast, and it's no April Fool's joke. The Festival Feast Dining Passport moves beyond the Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival to encompass the entire town and the whole month. From April 1 through April 30, use your cellphone to check in at various food and drink spots around the north Oregon coast town, dig into some of the grub and you'll find yourself with some exclusive discounts on foodie fun as well as different menu items not visible to others.

All this is on top of the already-running North Coast Food Trail.

The Astoria / Warrenton Chamber of Commerce recently announced their special e-discounts on foodstuffs and beverages via the Festival Feast Dining Passport, coinciding with the Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival on April 22 – 24. The passport also comes with automatically entering you into weekly drawings and some grand prize drawings at the end of the month. As it concludes, they'll draw a winner for an overnight stay at the newly renovated Cannery Pier Hotel & Spa.

Basically, you sign up, chow down, check in and you win prizes. You get new and different items at restaurants, fish markets and other kinds of purveyors in Astoria. On top of the exclusive yum-yums, you could win gift cards, merchandise from these eateries and more.

To sign up and get in on it see https://astoriacrabfest.com/about/festival-feast/. Notifications and goodies are delivered via email and text – there is no app to download.

First, get your pass by signing up.

Second, you begin receiving texts or emails that are ready to use immediately.

Third, in order to redeem them you have to be in participating Astoria eateries. Simply present your phone to those working in order to redeem the discounts. You'll also need a 4-digit PIN provided by the restaurant.

“From local seafood to global fare, hometown favorites and new delights, this passport provides a guided tour for your next mealtime,” said the chamber.

Each time you check in using the passport, you automatically get entered to win in multiple prize drawings, such as gift certificates to local businesses, tickets to area museums, and swag from the Astoria Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival. As an added bonus, if you check in between Monday and Thursday on any given week in April, you double your entries.

Participating businesses include Astoria Co+op, Bridgewater Bistro, Bowpicker Fish n' Chips, Brut Wine Bar, The SEA Crab House, Geno's Pizza and Burgers and more.

The festival takes place at the Clatsop County Fair and Expo, 92937 Walluski Loop Astoria, Oregon. The link for tickets is here, to be posted in early April. MORE PHOTOS BELOW

