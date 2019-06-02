N. Oregon Coast February, March Preview: Astoria, Cannon Beach, Seaside

(Seaside, Oregon) – As the month of romance slowly morphs into the spring break weeks, much keeps appearing on the north Oregon coast. Nothing settles down in winter, here. History, food, music and all kinds of entertainment dot the landscape of Cannon Beach, Seaside and Astoria.

Here is but a sampling of the fun to be had on the north Oregon coast – including some big ones coming up in April.

February 9. Daddy Daughter Dance. At the Daddy Daughter Dance Fathers, Grandfathers, Uncles and Father figures are all invited to attend this memory-making event with a special little lady (or ladies!) in their life. Live DJ, light refreshments, dancing, photo booth, and raffle prizes. 6 p.m. $25. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideconvention.com/. 503-738-3311.

February 28. History and Hops: Historical Company Towns. Talk given by Jim Aalberg. Free. 6 p.m. Seaside Brewing Co. 851 Broadway St. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-5451. http://seasidebrewery.com/

March 7 - 10. Savor Cannon Beach Wine & Culinary Festival. Top award-winning wines from recent wine competitions paired with chef-designed appetizers. The most popular event of the festival is the Saturday Wine Walk which features over 40 Northwest wineries pouring tastings at Cannon Beach art galleries, restaurants and retail shops, all within easy walking distance. Cannon Beach, Oregon. http://www.savorcannonbeach.com/index.php. (503) 436-2623.

March 10. A Sweet Affaire. Enjoy signature appetizers, tempting treats, northwest wine and beer tasting, live music and live and silent auctions featuring many unique items from around the north coast. 4 p.m. $35. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideconvention.com/. 503-738-3311.

March 16. Pouring at the Coast. Sample from more than 60 types of craft beer presented by nearly 30 breweries, food and live music. Participants can enjoy the Craft Beer Festival and People’s Choice Competition. 3 p.m. $20 – $25. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideconvention.com/. 503-738-3311.

March 28. History and Hops: Weather Disagreeable, with George Miller. 6 p.m. Free. Seaside Brewing Co. 851 Broadway St. Seaside, Oregon. (503) 717-5451. http://seasidebrewery.com/

March 29 - March 31. Oregon Ghost Conference. Northwest’s largest paranormal convention and attracts visitors from all across the west coast and beyond. A jam packed weekend filled with speakers, courses, tours, parties, and so much more. It’s a weekend of ghosts at the coast. Attendees will connect with and learn from some of the top paranormal experts in this area. Seaside Civic and Convention Center. 415 1st Ave. Seaside, Oregon. www.seasideconvention.com/. 503-738-3311.

March 28. Looking Beyond the Temples and Beyond the Capital: Exploring the residences of the ancient Angkorians. Assistant Professor Alison Carter has done extensive archaeological work in Cambodia and will share her discovery with the community of Cannon Beach. 4 p.m. Free. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. 1387 S. Spruce St., Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

April 25. D.B. Cooper & the Exploding Whale: Folk Heroes of the Northwest. Oregon author Bill Sullivan. Sullivan is an acclaimed author, historian and adventurer who has an uncanny way of discovering history that even the experts didn’t know. 4 p.m. Free. Cannon Beach History Center & Museum. 1387 S. Spruce St., Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-9301.

Events in Astoria

February 16. Winter Nordic Market. Suomi Hall will be filled with treasures and Scandinavian treats during our Winter Nordic Market on Saturday, February 16th from 10 am - 3 pm. The Finnish Brotherhood Auxiliary will be serving pannukakku and the coffee pot will be on. Admission is free. Suomi Hall. 244 West Marine Dr. Astoria, Oregon. 503-791-7805.

February 21. SALTy Talks: Marty Bennet. Marty Bennet of Bennett Boats knows what it takes to manufacture vessels for this area. Marty will discuss the design and building elements that make boats safe and perform well in the wild, local waters of the Columbia Pacific. 6:30 p.m. SALT Hotel and Pub. Astoria, Oregon. http://columbiapacificheritagemuseum.org.

March 8. Daymark with Eric McDonald, An International Trio with Traditional Irish Music. 7 p.m. A PAC Benefit - $15/Brown Paper Tickets. CCC Performing Art Center, 16th and Franklin in Astoria, Oregon. 503-325-0590.

March 16. A Scandinavian Experience Benefit Dinner. 5-course fine dinning Scandinavian themed dinner. The Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Park will be the non-profit organization that will receive proceeds from this event. 5 p.m. To receive an invitation contact Judi Lampi, Chair of the Astoria Scandinavian Heritage Park by email or call 503-791-9156. Tickets $150.00 each. Carruthers Restaurant. 1198 Commercial Street. Astoria, Oregon. astoriascanpark.org.

April 26 – 28. Astoria / Warrenton Crab, Seafood & Wine Festival. Coastal cuisine, arts and crafts, wine tasting and more. Astoria, Oregon. www.astoriacrabfest.com.

