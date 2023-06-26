Art, Oysters 'n Brews Returns to Oregon Coast's Tiny Toledo with Big Following

Published 06/26/23 at 8:12 a.m.

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Toledo, Oregon) – The little town just east of the Oregon coast once again brings back its favorite summer rager. The ART Toledo committee just announced the Art, Oysters & Brews returns, a kind of one-day festival that boasts live music, fresh oysters, a wine and beer garden, and a collection of local and regional artists. It all comes together on July 1 from noon to 5 p.m., and it's one of the central coast's more anticipated events, growing even more in buzz each year.

Those who love art always find the Art, Oysters & Brews and its repurposed Main Street an engaging experience of the soul and the tummy. It's an immersive art scene there for the day.

“The event will showcase an array of captivating artwork, ranging from paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media, providing a diverse and dynamic exhibition of creativity,” said organizers. “Attendees can also enjoy Toledo’s Phantom Galleries, vibrant and exciting murals as well as local art galleries.”

Phantom galleries are a big part of the memorable experience in this central Oregon coast celebration. These are small, temporary art galleries created in vacant storefronts to allow visitors to check out something new. It's like being in on a secret.

One of the highlights of "Art, Oysters & Brews" is the live music performances that will set the perfect ambiance throughout the day. Paul Schuytema will perform “old school” acoustic blues at noon, singer/songwriter Chris Barron will take the stage at 1:45p.m. Ian Smith will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. to perform an eclectic selection of acoustic classic rock.

Foodies will have a heyday. There's a tantalizing beer and wine garden where attendees can sample a wide variety of craft beers, fine wines, and refreshing beverages. Indulge in the local flavors while savoring the delectable taste of fresh oysters, sourced locally from the coastal waters of Oregon. The combination of exquisite art, harmonious melodies, and delightful refreshments promises to stimulate the senses and create lasting memories at this family-friendly event.

Attendees can also participate.

“ART Toledo is also delighted to present a unique opportunity for community involvement with the community mural project,” organizers said. “Families and individuals of all ages are encouraged to participate in this collaborative endeavor, where they can contribute to the creation of a captivating Main Street mural.”

www.arttoledo.com

Hotels in Newport - Where to eat - Newport Maps and Virtual Tours







MORE PHOTOS BELOW



















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....



Coastal Spotlight



Andre' GW Hagestedt is editor, owner and primary photographer / videographer of Oregon Coast Beach Connection, an online publication that sees over 1 million pageviews per month. He is also author of several books about the coast.

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on Oregon Coast Beach Connection

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted